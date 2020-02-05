Act fast! Verizon offering up to $700 off iPhone 11, Moto Razr and more

Whether you're entrenched with team Android or part of team iOS, Verizon has a massive — and unique — smartphone sale that's bound to attract anyone looking to upgrade their phone.

Today only, Verizon is taking up to $500 off select flagship smartphones with trade-in. Depending which phone you currently own, you'll get either $350 or $500 back. Plus, sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan and you'll get an extra $200 prepaid Mastercard. The sale includes many flagship phones such as the iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and more. It's one of the best Verizon phone deals we've seen in months.

How much money you'll get for your trade-in depends on the phone and its condition. For example, if you want an iPhone 11 and have an iPhone 6 to trade in, you'll get a $350 credit. (The credit is applied over the span of 24 months). Meanwhile, if you want a Galaxy S10 and have a Pixel 3 to trade in, you'll get a $500 credit. Notable deals include:

iPhone 11: Up to $500 off w/ trade-in + $200 GC w/ Unlimited

New customers can get the iPhone 11 for free if they meet all of Verizon's rules. Simply trade-in your current phone to get $350 to $500 back instantly and sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan to get an extra $200 prepaid Mastercard. View Deal

Galaxy S10: Up to $500 off w/ trade-in + $200 GC w/ Unlimited

Just like the iPhone 11, new customers can get the Galaxy S10 for free if switch to Verizon. Simply trade-in your current phone to get $350 to $500 back instantly and sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan to get an extra $200 prepaid Mastercard.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $500 off w/ trade-in + $200 GC w/ Unlimited

If the iPhone Pro's $999 price tag is scaring you off, new customers can take up to $700 off the price of Apple's premium iPhone. Just trade in your current phone to get from $350 to $500 off and then sign up for an Unlimited plan to get a guaranteed $200 prepaid Mastercard. View Deal