Act Fast: The Best Bose Speaker Alternative Is Now $29 for Prime Day

This Prime Day's deals on Bluetooth speakers is the gift that keeps on giving. Right now you can get the Douni Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, and Amazon shopper favorite, for $28.99⁠—that's an impressive 50% off the original price.

Douni Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: was $57.99 now $28.99 @ Amazon

Considered the budget alternative to the Bose Soundlink Mini, the Douni Wireless Bluetooth Speakers packs a lot of sound into it's small shell. You get 12 hours of battery life, and it doubles as a portable power bank.

If you're worried about sacrificing sound for the price, you can rest assured you won't. Douni promotes rich bass and clear sound with a 25W output from dual 12.5W drivers. The Douni Wireless Bluetooth Speaker even features advanced DSP chips for adjusting EQ mode automatically according to different music style.

The speaker is an absolute Amazon darling. Several reviewers say they opted for the Douni Wireless Bluetooth Speaker over the Bose SoundLink Mini, which is considerably more expensive. Some even own both and still prefer the Douni model.

While the lightning deal on the Douni Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ends at 5:45 p.m. EDT/2:45 p.m. PDT, but we expect it to sell out before then. If you want one, you'll have to act fast.