Act fast: The base XPS 13 is now $599 and selling out fast

The XPS 13 has never been this cheap.

For a limited time, Dell is offering its XPS 13 (9380) on sale for $599.99 via coupon "LTXPS135AFF". That's $300 off and the cheapest XPS 13 deal we've ever seen. Sure, it's the base model, but it's still among the best laptop deals available right now.

Dell XPS 13 (9380) Laptop: was $899 now $599 @ Dell

The 2019 XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Dell currently has this laptop on sale for $599.99 via coupon "LTXPS135AFF". It packs a 13.3" 1080p display, Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

The XPS 13 on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Its RAM can't be upgraded, but you can upgrade its SSD. That said, it's still a killer deal even with these specs.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we were impressed by its slim, attractive chassis, and comfortable keyboard. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice award.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 accommodates a multitude of peripherals. It packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports with power delivery, DisplayPort, USB-C 3.1, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack.

For such a slim laptop, the XPS 13 packs a great well-paced, island-style backlit keyboard with large keys. Battery-wise, you can expect it to last at least 10 hours on a full charge for your daily computing.

Only a limited number of XPS machines are on sale at this price, so act fast if you want a cheap XPS 13.