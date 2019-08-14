Act Fast: Roku Express with Alexa Now $25

The Roku Express is the least-expensive streamer in Roku's lineup, so naturally it doesn't go on sale too often. Amazon is changing that, however.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Roku Express Streaming Media Player on sale for $24.99. Normally $30, that's $5 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this streaming device. (It was a buck cheaper during Prime Day).

The Roku Express gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows with support for over 1,000 channels. It comes with an HDMI cable and easy-to-use remote that makes navigating content a breeze. You can also set it up to respond to commands via Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Roku Express: was $29.99 now $24.99 @ Amazon

The Roku Express offers access to hundreds of channels, including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Now, and more. The already affordable player is currently $5 off. View Deal

Although it's not as powerful as its siblings, in our Roku Express review the device's output stabilized at 1080p resolution after around 30 seconds. We encountered zero image- or audio-quality issues with the Roku Express. We streamed Star Trek: Discovery and it rendered in crisp detail. Meanwhile, the vibrant gold hues of aliens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 appeared accurate.

If you're looking for a capable HD streaming device and don't want to spend $35 on a Chromecast, the Roku Express is a great alternative.