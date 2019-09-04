Act Fast: Roku Express, Roku Speakers Up to $50 Off

Update Sept. 4: In light of the new Fire TV Cube (which ships in November), Amazon has its current-gen Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99. Just keep in mind that it sold for $69 on Prime Day and we predict it'll be cheaper on Black Friday. The Fire TV Stick 4K at $39.99 ($10 off) is a slightly better bet right now.

Roku is at it again. The maker of our favorite streaming devices is slashing the price of its hardware, but unlike previous promotions, this sale includes a device that's usually not discounted. We're talking about the Roku TV Wireless Speakers.

For a limited time, you can get the Roku Express for $29 ($10 off), Roku Streaming Stick for $39 ($10 off), the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $49 ($10 off), or the Roku TV Wireless Speakers for $149.99 ($50 off).

Roku Express HD: was $39.99 now $29 @ Walmart

The Roku Express is a simple way to make your TV smart. It offers access to hundreds of channels, a remote, and even comes with an HDMI cable. You'll have no problem getting on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Now, and more.

Roku Streaming Stick: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

The Roku Streaming Stick is a best-seller because of its easy plug-and-play design. It also comes with a voice remote that lets you search for content via voice commands. It's now $10 off.

Roku Streaming Stick+: was $59.99 now $49 @ Walmart

If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the device to get. You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote.

Roku TV Wireless Speakers: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Roku

The Roku TV Wireless Speakers produce rich bass and clear dialogue. They only work with Roku TVs (i.e. TVs with the Roku OS built in), but the rarely discounted speakers are $50 off.

The Roku TV Sticks (and Roku Express) are no-nonsense, plug-and-play streaming devices that give you instant access to hundreds of channels like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, and more. The Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Express can stream in 1080p, whereas the Editor's Choice Roku Streaming Stick+ streams in 4K. (We recommend the latter, because it offers snappier performance and gives you room to grow if you don't already own a 4K TV).

Meanwhile, the Roku TV Wireless Speakers are a completely different beast. These wireless speakers connect to your Roku OS-based TV and provide an extra oomph of audio for anyone who wants better sound quality from their TV. In our tests, they sounded just as good with movies as they did with games. Music, on the other hand, could've used a bit more bass.

The Roku streamers are on sale through September 7, whereas the speakers are on sale at Roku only through September 30.