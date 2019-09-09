Act Fast: Pixel 3a Now $100 Off

We're just a few weeks away from an official Google Pixel 4 release, so it's not too surprising to see retailers offering some killer Pixel deals. The latest tempting offer comes from Best Buy.

Currently, you can get the Unlocked Google Pixel 3a for $299.99. That's $100 off and one of the best Pixel 3a deals we've seen. The one catch is that you must buy the unlocked model and activate it during checkout to snag the $100 discount.

Google Pixel 3a: was $399 now $299.99 @ Best Buy

Thanks to its great camera and excellent battery life, the Pixel 3a is one of the best $400 phones you can get. Buy the unlocked model and activate it during checkout to slash its price to $299.99. Likewise, the Pixel 3a XL is now $379.View Deal

The Pixel 3a boasts a vivid 5.6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 670 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It has a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. In terms of performance, the Pixel 3a is pretty snappy and scored a 5,146 in the system-wide Geekbench 4 test.

It's worth noting that some games like PUBG Mobile ran smooth, whereas others like Asphalt 9: Legends were a bit choppier and blurrier. As far as battery life, our Pixel 3a lasted for 11 hours and 59 minutes, which beats other phones like the iPhone XR (11:26).

Prefer a bigger screen? You can get the Unlocked Pixel 3a XL for $379.99 if you buy it unlocked and activate it during checkout. That's also $100 under the Google Store's price. (Choose the "Activate Today" option to get this price).