Act Fast: Nintendo Switch Lite Now $30 Off

Act fast, Nintendo fans.

Today only, Rakuten has the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale for $169.99 via coupon code "SAVE15". That's $30 off and the best deal we've seen on Nintendo's just-released handheld. The coupon can be used on the Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow models.

Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199 now $169.99

The Switch Lite is Nintendo's handheld take on the Switch. Use coupon code "SAVE15" to drop its price to $169.99. That's the second time this month we see this deal and the best price cut we've seen to date. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent handheld for on-the-go gamers. In fact, the handheld got one of our own writers back into gaming.

Nintendo's miniature Switch is one of the comfortable and attractive measuring a compact 8.2 x 3.6-inches (versus the standard 9.4 x 4-inch Switch). However, despite being smaller, it feels sturdy and perfect for your daily commute.

The Lite's d-pad was a worthy companion for navigating basic platformers such as Super Mario World, and held up well as I frantically dropped blocks in Tetris 99. But we found it way too small for more intense titles that demand pinpoint precision like Street Fighter.

The 5.5-inch 720p display looks great and is in a way more immersive than the full Switch's display due to the Lite's thinner bezels and uniform chassis.

We predict this sale will resurface as one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals of November. But if you can't wait for Black Friday deals to begin, buy this now before it sells out. And then check out our list of which Switch Lite games you need to buy first.