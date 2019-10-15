Act Fast: New MacBook Air Now $200 Off

Retailers will soon begin offering their best Black Friday laptop deals, but if you can't wait till November, Amazon has a killer laptop deal you can get right now.

Currently, Amazon has the 2019 MacBook Air in Silver or Space Gray for $899.99. Normally priced at $1,099, that's $199 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all month and a nice preview of the Amazon Black Friday deals you can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Apple MacBook Air 13" 2019: was $1,099 now $899

The 2019 Apple MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. This model packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Now at its lowest price ever, it's a must buy.View Deal

The 2019 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8210Y dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of RAM.

In sister site Laptop Mag's Apple MacBook Air 2019 review, they loved its crisp, high-resolution display and strong speakers. Although they weren't keen on its shallow keyboard, its clicky keys offer an overall decent typing experience.

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air features two USB-C ports, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, and USB-C 3.1 gen 2 support. There's also a 3.5mm jack for headphones or portable speakers.

In our testing, the MacBook Air handled everything we threw at it including 12 open Chrome browser tabs and a YouTube stream. Even when we added apps like Slack, Things, and Bear into the mix, the MacBook Air's performance didn't stutter.

In terms of battery life, the MacBook Air's battery lasted 8 hours and 51 minutes on Laptop Mag's battery test. That's more than a half an hour longer than the 8:19 premium laptop average.

Overall, the MacBook Air is a solid choice with strong battery life, solid performance, and a vibrant screen. We can wholeheartedly recommend it at this price.