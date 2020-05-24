Act fast! Lowe's taking 25% off outdoor power equipment in Memorial Day sale

Summer means spending more time in your backyard, so if you're looking for the right tools to keep your backyard clean and tidy, Lowe's is taking up to 25% off select Kobalt and Greenworks power equipment. The deals are part of Lowe's Memorial Day sales.

After discount, you can get the Greenworks Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer for just $139.30. That's $60 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this pressure washer.

Outdoor power equipment: up to 25% off @ Lowe's

Today only, Lowe's is taking up to 25% off select outdoor power equipment from Kobalt and Greenworks. After discount, you can get the Kobalt 2-Piece Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit (pictured) for just $149.25. That's $50 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this bundle. View Deal

In addition to power equipment, the sale also includes discounts the Greenworks Pro 60-volt power equipment battery (now $62.30) and the Kobalt 2-Piece 40-volt battery and charger (now $104.30).

Make sure to follow our Memorial Day sales coverage for the best discounts on everything from power tools to cheap. 4K TVs.