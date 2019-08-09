Act Fast: LG's 55-inch OLED TV Now 57% Off

Update: Dell also has the LG B8 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV on sale w/ a $250 GC for $1,047.

One of our favorite TV deals of the year is back and cheaper than ever.

For a limited time, Newegg has the LG E8 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV on sale for $1,279. That's $2,020 under LG's direct price and the best deal we've ever seen for this 2018 OLED TV. By comparison, Amazon has the same TV for $1,547.

The LG E8 OLED TV dropped down to $1,299 during Prime Day. It was such a great deal at the time that one of our editors purchased it.

LG E8 55" OLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,279 @ Newegg

Want a high-end TV that won't destroy your budget? LG's 55-inch OLED TV is feature-packed with HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's currently $2,020 under LG's direct price and at it's lowest price ever. View Deal

The LG E8 is an excellent TV with a stunning profile that's sure to turn heads. It features LG's Picture-on-Glass design, which gives the illusion that the panel is floating in air. But the LG E8 isn't just about pretty looks.

The TV packs a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it great for everything from sports to video games. It also packs Dolby Atmos surround sound and it supports the three most popular HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

To be fair, we've never reviewed this model, but we've generally liked all of LG's 2018 OLED TVs. Similar to LG's other TVs, this model packs LG's ThinQ AI, which blends LG's proprietary content search and Google Assistant for some of the best voice interaction we've seen.

Long story short, this is the kind of deal that makes tech editors stop and take out their credit card. So get it while you can. Newegg's sale is valid through Sunday, August 11.