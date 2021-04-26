Act fast! HP's RTX 3060 gaming PC is on sale right now

Tracking RTX 3060 restock is not an easy task. Whenever retailers have stock of the graphics card, it tends to rapidly sell out. However, if you don't mind owning a pre-configured machine, we've just spotted a rare RTX 3060 deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, HP has its Pavilion Gaming Desktop w/ RTX 3060 on sale for $1,135.24 via coupon code "5GAMER2021". That's $59 off and one of the cheapest RTX 3060 equipped rigs we've seen. To get this deal, you'll want to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, and the chassis with 400W power supply. That's one of the best early Memorial Day sales we've seen.

The Pavilion Gaming Desktop (TG01-2170m) is a budget friendly gaming PC that starts at $649. However, you can upgrade it to house an RTX 3060 and then use coupon "5GAMER2021" to slash $59 off its total price. It's a modest price drop, but considering how hard it's been to track this graphics card, it's actually a big deal.

To get this sale price, add the $649.99 configuration to your shopping cart and during the checkout process make the aforementioned updates to get your RTX 3060 discount. You can also upgrade its RAM and SSD size should you choose to.

The RTX 3060 is a mainstream GPU for gamers. It offers fluid frame rates, without costing a fortune. It targets 1080p and 1440p gaming, although some lighter games may also run fine at 4K resolution.

