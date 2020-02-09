Act fast! HP's 10th-gen Core i5 laptop is only $420 right now for Presidents' Day

We know: Valentine's Day comes first on the calendar, but Presidents' Day sales start today at HP headquarters. The PC manufacturer is slashing the price of dozens of its laptops as part of its Presidents' Day sale.

One of the best money savers you'll find is the HP Laptop 15t on sale for $419.99. That's $330 off and one of the cheapest HP laptops you'll find in HP's sale. And while you may think a machine this cheap would be underpowered, the 15t sports some respectable specs for its price.

HP Laptop 15t: was $749 now $419 @ HP

Save big on this 15-inch HP laptop for Presidents' Day. The HP 15t comes with a powerful 1GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for just $419.99. We recommend upgrading its display to 1080p, which still comes in at just $479.99, an excellent price for a mainstream machine.View Deal

The 15t on sale sports a 1GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display is only 1366 x 768 resolution, so we'd spend an extra $60 to upgrade to the 1080p display. That would bump the total price to $479.99, which is still under $500 and an excellent price for a 10th-gen Core i5 laptop.

If you're looking for a gaming rig or 2-in-1, you can take 5% off purchases of $599+ via coupon code "5PDS2020" or 10% off purchases of $999+ via coupon code "10PDS2020". (You apply the coupons during the checkout stage).

