Act fast! Google Chromecast just hit its lowest price ever for Black Friday

If you've been waiting for a Black Friday deal on Google Chromecast, now's the time to buy. The 3rd Gen Google Chromecast is currently on sale for $25, which is $10 less than its usual $35 tag and the lowest price we've ever seen on the device.

If you want to pay a bit more, the 4K-friendly Chromecast Ultra is also on sale for $49 ($20 off).

Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $35, now $25 at Walmart

Google's 3rd Generation Chromecast is a small, portable way to stream movies from your phone, laptop or other device to your TV, and for $25 it's a great deal.

Google Chromecast Ultra: was $69, now $49 at Walmart

If you need a device that can stream 4K images to your 4K TV, Google's Chromecast Ultra is the way to go. Black Friday's brought its price down to $49, making it a great time to hop on the 4K streaming bandwagon.

In our Google Chromecast 3rd Gen review, we appreciated its intuitive interface and fast performance, and we especially liked its modest price tag, which just got even more modest.

Though we were critical of the device's 1080p output, since 4K might very well be the way of the future, that's where the Chromecast Ultra deal comes in handy. And for the millions of people with standard 1080p TVs, the 3rd Gen Chromecast will do its job just fine, especially for $25.

If you need a gadget that allows you to stream movies and shows to your TV from a device like a phone or laptop, this is definitely an inexpensive way to accomplish that mission.

This is a Black Friday deal, so those interested should act fast. And be sure to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday roundups for the absolute best savings of the season.