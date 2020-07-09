Act fast: Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Looking to broaden your music library? Amazon has a deal that can help. Best of all, it won't cost you a penny.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. (The offer is valid for new subscribers only). Traditionally, Amazon only offers one month of its service for free. However, this deal scores you three months, which saves you $19.98. (You can cancel anytime after your three months are over).

Amazon Music Unlimited (3 months): was $19 now free @Amazon

Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like. Amazon is giving new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers three months of service for free. The retailer normally offers a free 30 day trial, so you save $19. View Deal

Amazon Music offers unlimited access to its library of 50 million songs without adverts or skip limits, plus it works perfectly with Alexa-powered smart home products, such as the Echo Dot and Echo Show 8.

There are some important conditions to note. First off, it’s a deal for new subscribers only. Additionally, if you decide to keep the service, you'll be charged $9.99 per month after your trial is up. (Prime members will pay only $7.99 per month).

All week, Tom's Guide will be sharing the best July sales as part of our Summer Savings event. Be sure to check back often for the best opportunities to save.