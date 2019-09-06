Act Fast: Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Watch Just Dropped to $99

We get it. As an avid runner, there are times when all you want is an easy-to-use sports watch that can precisely track your runs, monitor your heart rate, and show the occasional smartphone alert. That's where the Garmin Forerunner 35 comes into the picture.

Yes, it's an older watch, but Amazon has the Garmin Forerunner 35 on sale for $99.99. That's $70 off its full price and the best deal we've ever seen for this watch. (Even when it's on sale, it's typically sold for around $120).

When it first came out, our main gripe with the Forerunner 35 was its price. Now at $99, it's a solid bargain for anyone who doesn't want to spend a ton of money on a fitness watch.

The GPS watch has a built-in heart rate monitor, can double as an all-day activity tracker, and even provides some smartphone notifications. It's design is a bit bland, but the screen is easy to read in any condition. We also like that it's water-resistant to 130 feet. (However, it can only track walks, bike rides, and indoor/outdoor runs). It also has a Move alert that will buzz if you've been stationary for too long.

In terms of notifications, the watch can tell you when you receive a call or text. You can also reject calls from the watch itself. As far as performance, the watch did a solid job of tracking our runs with great accuracy. It's rated to last up to nine days in watch mode and up to 13 hours in training mode.

