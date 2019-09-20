Act Fast: Every Apple Watch 4 Is $50 Off Right Now

Update Sept. 20: Walmart now has the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS/LTE on sale for $429. That's $100 off and the lowest it's ever been.

Now that the Apple Watch Series 5 is available in stores, Apple's previous-gen smartwatch — the Apple Watch Series 4 — has disappeared from the Apple Store. But that's good news because it means retailers are offering more aggressive Apple Watch deals to clear their inventory.

Take Amazon, for instance. The retailer has the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm on sale for $349. That's $50 off and the second-best price we've seen for this watch. (It was $10 cheaper in the lead up to Prime Day). Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 44mm is on sale for $379 ($50 off).

Apple Watch 4 (GPS/LTE 44mm): was $499 now $449

If you want a little independence from your iPhone, this Apple Watch Series 4 model packs LTE connectivity. The 40mm is $50 off and the 44mm model is $100 off.

If you prefer the models with built-in LTE, you can also get the 40mm and 44mm LTE Apple Watch Series 4 for $50 off. However, keep in mind that these models were each $80 off in June. So while this is still a good deal, the GPS only models represent the best value.

The main difference between the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5 is display related. The latter features an always-on display, so you won't have to tap your watch's display or raise your arm in awkward angles to tell time. The new Apple Watch 5 also comes in titanium and ceramic finishes. (Although it still lacks sleep tracking).

Otherwise, both watches have advanced health tracking features, both are waterproof, and based on a few early reviews — both offer around the same 2-day max battery life.

I've been using my Apple Watch 4 for everything from outdoor runs to 30-minute swims in the pool and although I was part of the anti-smartwatch crowd at first, it's become an indispensable everyday gadget for me. I predict the GPS Apple Watch 4 will drop to $299 on Black Friday 2019, but if you can't wait till then — this is an excellent deal you can get now.