Act Fast: Buy an iPhone 11 this weekend, get $200 from Target

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to start saving on the best iPhones of 2019.

Starting today, buy any of Apple's latest smartphones at Target, and the retailer will include a $200 gift card when you activate the phone. Target's offer applies to all the latest models — the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. But you'll have to move quickly if you want the discount — Target's gift card offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on Saturday (Nov. 9).

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is currently our pick for the best smartphone, but at $1,099, it's pretty pricey, even when you get a $200 gift card in return. The $699 iPhone 11 is one of the best smartphone values around right now, and a great way to get a new iPhone for less. If you want triple lenses and an OLED screen, the $999 iPhone 11 Pro offers the same features found in the Max, only for $100 less.

To get Target's $200 gift card, you reserve your iPhone online and choose a carrier. (Target offers you a choice between AT&T and Verizon.) You then pick up your phone at a store. The offer is limited to select stores with Target Tech.

In addition, Target is offering a deal where you can get up to $500 back in the form of monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device and add a line on an existing AT&T unlimited plan. You can get up $300 back with the trade in if you're just upgrading an existing line. You'll need to use promo code "FALLOFFER," and the deal applies to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS and XS Max and iPhone XR in addition to any of the new iPhone 11 models.

This iPhone deal emerged as part of Target's Black Friday deals, highlighted in the retailer's Black Friday ad. Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.