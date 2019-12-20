Act fast! Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale and arrives in time for Christmas

Heads up, Apple fans. Apple Watch deals have been near impossible to find this month. And the few deals we have spotted, have typically sold out in hours. However, here's an Apple Watch deal that's still in stock.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $374. That's $25 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for Apple's current-gen smartwatch. Even better, it'll ship free and arrive in time for Christmas.

Update Dec. 20: The deal is now over, but Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $384, which is $15 off its full price. It includes free next-day shipping.

Apple Watch S5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $384 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor.View Deal

Apple Watch S5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $374 @ Best Buy

Act fast! Through end of December 19, Best Buy is offering the Apple Watch S5 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $374. That's $25 off and the best Apple Watch S5 deal we've seen this month. The new Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on display and a slew of sophisticated health features (including the ability to take an electrocardiogram on your wrist).View Deal

The Editor's Choice Apple Watch Series 5 sports an always-on display, built-in GPS capabilities, and it's totally water-proof. That means you can wear it in the pool, at the gym, and everywhere in between.

We gave the current-gen Apple Watch a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software. Although its battery life is still disappointing — you'll need to charge it every night — it'll get you through roughly 18 hours or more with moderate use.

Just make sure to get this deal while you can because it ends December 20 at 1am ET (or until sold out).