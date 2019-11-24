Amazon has the AirPods and AirPods Pro at the lowest prices ever right now

It's time to make winding up earbud cords a distant memory — and save some dough in the process. The beauty of wireless earbuds is that you can go completely cord-free and still get good sound quality. And right now Amazon has the AirPods for just $134, which is $25 off.

This is one of the best Black Friday deals so far, and Amazon has other AirPods on sale, too.

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $134 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $134. That's $5 cheaper than they were just a few days ago. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

The second-gen AirPods connect automatically to your iPhone and their H1 headphone chip makes it easy and fast to switch between multiple devices, such as your phone and laptop. You also get "Hey Siri" support for getting help from Apple's assistant on the go.

In our AirPods review, we really liked the lightweight and comfy design, good audio quality and hands-free Siri integration. But you don't get an equalizer.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for just $159.99. That's the lowest price ever for Apple's earbuds (with wireless case). They feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

If you have a wireless charger, pick up the AirPods with wireless charging case from Amazon for just $159. This will let you place the charging case on a Qi-compatible charger and juice the earbuds and the case at the same time. Whichever model you choose, you can expect up to 5 hours of battery life from the AirPods and 24 hours from the case.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249, now $234.98 @Amazon

The AirPods Pro offers great noise cancelling, a comfortable fit with multiple ear tips, and a sweat- and water-resistant design. The wireless charging case will let you play music for up to 24 hours.View Deal

Last but certainly not least, Amazon has the AirPods Pro for $234.98, which is not a big discount off of the regular price but welcome nonetheless. The reason why the AirPods Pro are splurgeworthy is that you get built-in noise cancellation, which worked really well in our AirPods Pro review.

Other highlights include a Transparency mode for letting the outside world in (when you want to), a sweat-resistant and water-resistant design and a handy Force Touch sensor for pausing tracks and turning the noise cancellation on and off.

