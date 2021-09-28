AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream takes place soon, and it's another standout fixture in a packed Champions League 21/22 matchday two.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The teams go into the game in very different runs of form. AC Milan are unbeaten in Serie A. The only league match they've failed to win was a recent 1-1 draw against Juventus. Daniel Maldini, the 19-year-old son of the legendary Paolo and grandson of the similarly legendary Cesare, scored his first goal for the club on his first start in Saturday’s 1-2 victory over Spezia. It surely puts him in contention to play some part in the Champions League tie.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are putting up a relatively lackluster defence of their La Liga title. They currently sit in fourth place, having only won three of their seven league games. They suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat away to lowly Alaves at the weekend and are already three points behind Marid rivals Real.

Atletico will also be disappointed to have only managed a draw against FC Porto on matchday one. However, AC Milan are very much in need of points to get their campaign going, following a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on the opening night. In such a competitive group, the two matches between these sides are going to be crucial in deciding who progresses in the competition.

The Spanish team has the advantage in the head-to-head history. They won both legs when the sides met in the 2013/14 Champions League Round of 16, ending with a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate victory. AC Milan had not been back in the Champions league since that defeat until this season. Atleti went on to lose the final that season, and again in 2016. They only made it to the Round of 16 last season, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea.

Reports from Italy suggest that veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimović remains unavailable for the Rossoneri due to injury. Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer is hoping to return for the clash. Thomas Lemar should be able to feature for Atlético Madrid, as he has returned to training, a big boost for Diego Simeone’s side.

With Liverpool and Porto also in Group B, every point is vital. Can Champions League football returning to the San Siro inspire the home side to victory? Will the away side be able to recapture some of their form from recent seasons? Find out by watching the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream, which will show you how to do below.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream wherever you are

The AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, since it has all of the local networks and a ton of niche sports channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport ESPN. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.