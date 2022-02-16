ABC just pulled this new show after just 5 episodes

When is a TV show cancelation not a cancelation? When ABC rips it from the schedule and ships the rest of the show to Hulu, as we see here. The frustrating part of this story, for those involved with the show, is that it got an incredibly short run on ABC before it was pulled.

ABC's Promised Land, which debuted on January 24, 2022, will end its current run on the network next Monday (Feb. 21). The series — which stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval as the patriarch of a Latinx family, who achieved power by starting a successful wine producer in California's Sonoma Valley — failed to squeeze strong enough ratings out to keep its time slot.

And, thus, the final five Promised Land episodes will run on Hulu, with episode 6 airing on Tuesday, March 1. Subsequent episodes will debut on the following Tuesdays. The Good Doctor will take its place.

And while this doesn't look good for the show, ABC is trying to put a good spin on it. TV Line quotes an ABC rep who said "Promised Land is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud ... We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season."

If you want to give Promised Land a shot, and you don't already have a $6.99 per month Hulu subscription, check out its trailer to see what it looks like for yourself:

Analysis: Is Promised Land as good as canceled?

Whether or not that audience will be strong enough on Hulu to grant it a second season? Well, we're not counting our grapes before they're grown. Streaming services don't share their audience details often, but since ABC ratings are public, we know that it averaged 2.9 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, with the latter placing it in last place amongst ABC's drama lineup.

The folks at TV Series Finale shared even worse news, noting that Promised Land is "ABC's lowest-rated scripted series of the season and last night's episode hit a new low with a 0.15 demo and 1.54 million."

This is the second low moment of the year for Latinx-led shows, but its arguably a deeper cut. Netflix cut off the America Ferrara-produced Gentefied, but at least that show got two seasons. Nobody, we're guessing, would be betting on Promised Land season 2 right now.

Hopefully, Promised Land finds its audience on Hulu. It could possibly get increased promotion on the streaming service.

In other entertainment news, The Cuphead Show! and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) debut on Netflix this week.