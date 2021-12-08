A Discovery of Witches season 3 release date, cast, teaser trailer and more

It's all out war on A Discovery of Witches season 3, now that a witch is pregnant with a vampire's baby. The supernatural drama now has a release date for its final season, which finds Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) facing off against the powers that be that control the creature world. The show will premiere on Sky One in the U.K. and via AMC Plus, Sundance Now and Shudder in the U.S..

The previous installment of A Discovery of Witches took Diana and Matthew back to 1590 London, to hide from the controlling Congregation long enough for Diana to master her magical abilities.

In season 3, they return to their modern time period to find tragedy has struck Sept-Tours. The couple races to find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it’s too late, but a monster from Matthew’s past is lying in wait for his return.

Here's everything we know so far about A Discovery of Witches season 3.

Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC Plus have set A Discovery of Witches season 3 release date in the U.S. for Saturday, January 8, 2022. AMC Plus includes Shudder and Sundance Now, and has apps on some of the best streaming devices (as you can watch it on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV). AMC Plus is also available as an add-on for Sling TV (one of our picks for the best streaming services).

In the U.K., A Discovery of Witches season 3 will premiere the day before on Friday, January 7.

The release date announcement did not confirm whether all of season 3's episodes will drop at the same time. In the U.K., season 2 dropped all at once and aired weekly on SkyOne. In the U.S, however, episodes only aired weekly. Our guess is that season 3 will follow the same schedule.

A Discovery of Witches season 3 teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for A Discovery of Witches season 3 kicks off with a shot of Diana, her pregnant belly visible, as Matthew holds her. An ominous voice-over notes that "any threat to the existing order must be extinguished." It's war they cannot win, we hear Matthew say. But Diana isn't having it. "Let them come," she warns.

A Discovery of Witches season 3 cast

The cast of A Discovery of Witches is headlined by its two leads: Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, a witch and historian, and Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont, a vampire and professor of biochemistry at Oxford University.

They will be joined by:

Owen Teale as Peter Knox, a high-ranking witch and a member of the Congregation

Malin Buska as Satu Järvinen, a Finnish witch and a Congregation member

Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Diana's aunt

Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard, vampire and Matthew's colleague at Oxford

Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Matthew's vampire son and lab colleague

Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau de Clermont, Matthew's mother

Peter McDonald as Baldwin de Clermont (recast)

Trevor Eve as as Gerbert d'Aurillac, an ancient vampire and a Congregation member

Gregg Chillin as Domenico Michele, a vampire and Congregation member

Adelle Leonce as Phoebe Taylor, a human involved with Marcus

Tanya Moodie as Agatha Wilson, a daemon and Congregation member

Daniel Ezra as Nathaniel Wilson, a daemon and Agatha's son

Steven Cree as Gallowglass, Matthew's nephew

Jacob Ifan as Benjamin Fuchs, a vampire

Greg McHugh as Hamish Osborne, a daemon and Matthew's friend

Paul Rhys as Andrew Hubbard, a vampire

A Discovery of Witches season 3 is also bringing on board some new faces. Toby Regbo has been cast as the older version of Matthew and Diana's adopted son Jack, an orphan whom they took on in 1590 London.

Ivanno Jeremiah is playing molecular biologist Christopher Roberts, who may be one of Matthew's colleagues at Oxford.

Olivier Huband, Parker Sawyers, Genesis Lynea have all been cast as vampires.

A Discovery of Witches season 3 story

A Discovery of Witches season 3 is adapted from the final book in Deborah Harkness' All Souls trilogy, The Book of Life. So, spoilers from the novel ahead!

After returning from 16th century London, Diana and Matthew embark on a mission to find the missing pages of the Book of Life. They also seek vengeance against the Congregation for the death of Diana's Aunt Emily.

(Image credit: Sky Studios)

Their biggest priority is to protect the twins growing inside Diana, who pose a threat to the existence of the Congregation. But witches Peter Knox and Satu Jarvinen aren't their only foes, as bloodthirsty vampire Benjamin Fuchs is also hunting them.

Matthew must face the consequences of his past, while working with a Yale scientist to find a way around the Covenant's ban on interspecies marriage and procreation. Meanwhile, Diana hones her powers so that she can unlock the mysteries of the Book of Life once they have completed it.