I tried this TikTok cleaning hack using a dishwasher tablet — here’s what happened

TikTok is dominated by all sorts of ‘miraculous’ cleaning hacks to tackle just about any household chore imaginable. And while we may know more about the many powers of baking soda, it seems like another item is taking over the cleaning game.

The humble dishwasher tablet has gone viral for its ‘power’ to get rid of grease and grime on everything from ovens to baking trays. And maybe that shouldn't be a surprise, considering that their purpose is to leave dishware and crockery sparkling.

However, if you’re spending way too much time (and money) scrubbing away at greasy baking trays, this TikTok hack may well be your answer. The TikTok video in question, posted by Miss Scrubolic, shows her placing a dishwasher tablet on her dirty baking tray before filling it with hot water. Simple enough?

I decided to put it to the test to find out if it will deep-clean my greasy baking tray and make it sparkle (or not!).

How to clean your baking tray with a dishwasher tablet — four steps

1. Following the video instructions, I first boiled a jug of hot water.

2. Next, I placed my greasy baking tray in the sink before putting one dishwasher tablet in the center of the tray.

Kettle boiling (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Once the kettle had boiled, I poured the water carefully on top of the baking tray. The TikTok video says to leave it to soak for 20 minutes, but I actually left it on for 30 minutes to give the tablet extra time to dissolve (and work its magic) into the hot water.

4. Once it was all dissolved, I then scrubbed the tray with a brush and sponge to get rid of any oil and soapy residue.

Pouring hot water into baking tray (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Verdict: Although cleaning the grease off the baking tray was easier this way, it still looked exactly the same as it did beforehand. Maybe I had high (or unrealistic) expectations about how much it would sparkle afterwards.

In any case, the dishwasher tablet hack at least turned an arduous task of scrubbing away oil into something that took seconds — and that can only be a good thing.

How to clean your baking tray with a dishwasher tablet — on the stove

While this particular cleaning hack didn’t do a grand job for me, this alternative dishwasher hack always works.

1. Simply put the baking tray on a hot stove top and fill it with hot water.

2. Add a dishwasher tablet to it, then let it boil for 10 mins.

3. Leave to cool down, before cleaning the baking tray thoroughly in the sink.

Baking tray on stove top (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This method seems to be far more effective at getting out stubborn oil in no time, and I'll be using it from now on.

