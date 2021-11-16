I tried this TikTok bathroom cleaning hack — and it actually works

TikTok seems to be the go-to place for quick and easy cleaning hacks. Some are genius ideas while others, not so much. But one thing’s for sure, bathroom cleaning hacks are gaining momentum, with many wanting to get their tubs and faucets sparkling clean without elbow grease.

If you’re spending way too much money on bathroom cleaning products that are not doing the job, this TikTok hack may well be your answer.

The TikTok video in question posted by Carolina McCauley shows us that you can easily deep clean your bathroom with these four easy steps. What’s more, it won’t even cost you a thing.

How to deep clean your bathroom in four steps

1. Start by cleaning your faucets. For this, soak a few towels or dish cloths in white vinegar for a few minutes. Then, place cloths over your bathroom faucets, wrapping them around to stay in place.

Cloths soaking in white vinegar (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Pour a small cup full of baking soda into your drain followed by white vinegar. Together this will fizzle up and create a chemical reaction which works well to deodorize your drain, and get rid of any clogs. (And be sure to check out our guide on how to unclog a drain without a plunger).

Vinegar poured in bath drain (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Next up, time to tackle the bathtub. Sprinkle baking soda all over the bathtub, making sure all surfaces are covered. Follow this by pouring dish soap on top of the baking soda in the bathtub. Then, clean the bath with a soft sponge and warm water from your faucet. If you have a shower door, read through our guide on how to clean a glass shower door to remove limescale and spots.

Scrubbing clean the bathtub (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Finally, completely rinse down your bath so there are no soap traces or residue left. Now is also a good time to remove those soaked towels from your faucets. You should now have a spotless bathtub and shining faucets. Has your shower seen better days? Here's how to clean a shower head.

Clean bathtub (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Be sure to check out our own TikTok videos for more hacks that will save you so much time. And while you're here, take a look at our other cleaning tips: