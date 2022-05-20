9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Peacock and more

Finding your next binge is a snap when you consult our roundup of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Disney Plus , Peacock and other streaming services.

The lineup is led by the animated reboot Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers . Generally, we’re pretty skeptical of any reboot/revival/rebootquel, but this one looks good. The fact that Andy Samberg and John Mulaney provide the main duo’s voices might have something to do with that.

Several new series debut this weekend, including the biographical tale of billboard queen Angelyne, the boomer sci-fi mystery Night Sky, flashback-heavy thriller Now and Then and spinoff Love on the Spectrum U.S..

On the movie side, romantic comedies rule, with The Valet and Perfect Pairing offering different meet-cutes, obstacles and happily ever afters. And for documentary fans, The New York Times Presents series has a new Elon Musk documentary about Tesla and the potential perils of self-driving cars.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney Plus)

Too many reboots/revivals are awful, never should’ve been made and, in some cases, even cast a shadow on the original. But Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers actually looks good. The movie features top comedic talent, was directed by Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer and has a funny trailer.

It’s a sequel/continuation set 30 years after the end of the animated series. Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) are estranged and living lives of mediocrity in a world where humans and cartoon characters mix. Chip works as an insurance salesman, while Dale has had a CGI makeover and relives his glory days on the convention circuit. When their former castmate mysteriously disappears, they reunite to save their friend — and save their own friendship.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Angelyne (Peacock)

Before Kim Kardashian was famous for being famous, Angelyne paved the way. It was basically a rite of passage for Los Angeles residents to spot the ‘80s-era billboard pin-up driving around town in her pink convertible. Emmy Rossum outfits herself in prosthetics and bright clothing to portray the somewhat-mysterious blonde bombshell / urban legend.

The biographical series is based on writer Gary Baum’s articles for The Hollywood Reporter. It’s framed as a documentary with Angelyne talking about herself and key figures in her life, like billboard printer Harold Wallach (Martin Freeman), fan club manager Rick Krause (Hamish Linklater) and Baum himself (Alex Karpovsky). But though men seem to have all the power, Angelyne is smarter and craftier about her identity and image than any of them expect.

Streaming now on Peacock

Night Sky (Prime Video)

Hollywood elders should not just be revered from afar; they need starring vehicles of their own. Which is why Night Sky is a welcome addition to a tableau laden with millennial angst, Gen Z escapades and Gen X existential crises. Ok, boomers — let’s go! Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons portray Irene and Frank York, a small-town couple in their twilight years.

Their palpable intimacy is not just the result of decades of marriage, but also comes from a shared secret: A secret chamber in their backyard can teleport them to a deserted alien planet. Then, an enigmatic young man named Jude (Chai Hansen) enters their lives and upends their lives. Irene’s summary of the Count of Monte Christo works just as well for Night Sky: “It’s got everything — escape, revenge, deception.”

Streaming now on Prime Video

Now and Then (Apple TV Plus)

This bilingual thriller might as well be called “I Know What You Did 20 Summers Ago.” Or maybe Elite With Grown-Ups. Or Yellowjackets in English and Spanish. Like all of those titles, Now and Then goes back and forth in time (the “now” and the “then”). It follows a group of college friends whose lives are forever changed after graduation weekend ends with one of them dead in a crash.

In the moment, the five survivors decide against calling the authorities and opt to cover up some of the circumstances. You can guess what happens two decades later — they receive texts threatening to expose their secret. The five former friends must reunite to figure out who's blackmailing them and why.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix)

The original Australian docu-series warmed even the coldest and deadest of hearts as it followed people on the autism spectrum as they navigated dating and relationships. Now, the cameras cross the ocean to focus on six American singles in their quests for love and acceptance.

They include Dani, an animator who starts an art school for neurodiverse students. On her first date with Solomon, she blurts out, “I love you.” So cringe, yet so relatable. Then there’s James, a Renaissance Faire enthusiast who’s bombarded with advice from his parents and brother. Abbey is a hand-knitting business owner, TikTok star and dog lover who bonds with David on an outing to the zoo.

Streaming now on Netflix

Love, Death and Robots volume 3 (Netflix)

The animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher returns with nine new striking stories from visionary directors. As usual, episodes feature different vibes and styles of animation. All of them combine terror, imagination and beauty to tell tales that stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse.

Fincher himself directs an episode, “Bad Travelling,” about sailors battling a highly-intelligent crustacean Another installment, “Jibaro,” a murderous siren runs into the ultimate foe: a deaf warrior. And “Three Robots: Exit Strategies” is a sequel to a season 1 episode about robots in a post-apocalyptic world. The follow-up sees them studying the methods humans used to survive before they were all wiped out.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Valet (Hulu)

This remake of the 2006 French rom-com La Doublure stars Eugenio Derbez as hard-working valet Antonio. He accidentally becomes embroiled in a Hollywood scandal involving famous movie star Olivia (Samara Weaving). She is facing a PR disaster over a paparazzi photo of her with her married lover Vincent (Max Greenfield).

Antonio also appears in the photo, so Olivia enlists him to pose as her new boyfriend, which suddenly thrusts him into the spotlight. As their two worlds and cultures collide, they start to see themselves and each other in a different light.

Streaming now on Hulu

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix)

If you’re jonesing for a Hallmark or Lifetime-style romantic comedy, get your fix with this genre entry from Netflix. Lola (Victoria Justice) is an ambitious, hard-driving wine company executive who quits to start her own firm. She travels from L.A. to rural Australia to land her first big client, Vaughn Family Wines. Unfortunately, they aren’t interested in partnering with an unproven distributor.

So, Lola decides to impress them with hard work — as a ranch hand on the Vaughn sheep farm. She ends up falling for the rugged, dashing station manager Max (Adam Demos). But the course of true love never does run smooth, and Max’s secrets threaten to ruin their romance.

Streaming now on Netflix

The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course (FX)

If a tree falls down in Elon Musk’s forest, literally everybody in the world will hear about it. The latest entry in the New York Times Presents docu-series digs into Tesla and problems with the company’s Autopilot technology. And you can’t do a deep dive into Tesla without talking about Musk.

The doc uses first-hand accounts and inside stories from former employees to examine Autopilot’s role in several deaths and dozens of other accidents that have gone unacknowledged by Tesla. It also highlights how Musk pressured government officials to quash investigations, all while promoting self-driving cars.

Streaming Friday, May at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

What else to watch this weekend

We've got even more TV and movie recommendations:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 (Paramount Plus)

Winners of previous seasons compete for the title of Queen of All Queens.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Winners of previous seasons compete for the title of Queen of All Queens. Streaming now on Paramount Plus Who Killed Sara? season 3 (Netflix)

Alex finally gets an answer to the question that has tormented him for years.

Streaming now on Netflix

Alex finally gets an answer to the question that has tormented him for years. Streaming now on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 4 (Netflix)

Letterman welcomes guests Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Smith (pre-slap).

Streaming now on Netflix

Letterman welcomes guests Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Smith (pre-slap). Streaming now on Lovestruck High (Prime Video)

Lindsay Lohan narrates a reality show which transports UK singles into their own high school to compete for the crowns of Prom King and Queen.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Looking for more stuff to watch? Check out the best true crime documentaries, the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies and the best family movies on Netflix.