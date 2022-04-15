9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more

Want to know what to watch this weekend? If you’re planning a spring break binge, you’re in luck because a basket full of new movies and shows is available to watch on Netflix , Hulu, Prime Video , HBO Max and other streaming services.

This weekend’s slate is led by The Kardashians , the new reality series from America’s most famous celebrity family. It’s pretty much the same show that aired on E!, but it’s just on Hulu now. For a different kind of drama, the supernatural Western Outer Range looks like Yellowstone but is as mysterious as Lost.

Women’s stories are front and center in Roar and The First Lady, both of which star some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses. To scratch a comedy itch, check out Craig Robinson in Killing It, from the team behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend. Also, if you want more? Need more? This weekend's biggest sports event is the NBA playoffs live streams kicking off. And we're guessing some of you will want to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 online.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

New Kardashians channel, new Kardashians time, same Kardashians and Jenners we know and love (or love to hate). Reality TV’s reigning family upped sticks and moved from their longtime home at E! to the cooler streaming waters of Hulu.

The new series is still keeping up with the various members of the family. Kim is nervously preparing to host Saturday Night Live, while angsting over the release of unseen footage from her old sex tape (and the chance that her kids may come across it). A blissful Kourtney is in the throes of a new relationship with Travis Barker, while younger sis Kylie is playing coy about her forthcoming baby’s gender. Of course, if you follow celebrity gossip, you know how all three of those storylines play out. But the point of a Kardashians show isn’t the plot (LOL); it’s getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their very public lives. And possibly seeing more of the drama that led to Kanye dropping out of Coachella 2022 .

Outer Range (Prime Video)

Amazon’s new Western feels like someone pitched it as “Yellowstone gets LOST.” Given the success of both of those shows, it’s not a bad idea. Josh Brolin stars as Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott, whose family is dealing with the disappearance of his daughter-in-law. On top of that, his neighbor is making a claim on some of the Abbotts’ land.

Then, Royal discovers a mysterious, intermittent, swirling black hole in his west pasture. Why it’s there, what it does and what happens if anyone enters it are all unknown. Things get even more complicated by the arrival of an enigmatic hippie (Imogen Poots), who develops a connection with the void. As with any puzzlebox show worth its salt, Outer Range invites plenty of theorizing and decoding of clues. Even as it provides answers, it asks new questions — kind of like a fathomless hole.

Roar (Apple TV Plus)

The anthology of darkly comedic feminist fables is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern and comes from Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the creators of GLOW (Netflix’s cancellation still makes us mad). It stars a bevy of talented, award-winning, big-name actresses: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal and Kara Hayward.

The episodes blend multiple genres, from satire to psychological horror and magical realism. The stories explore the lives of ordinary women experiencing extraordinary situations. Kidman eats photographs for a kind of memory rush, while Gilpin’s husband (Daniel Dae Kim) builds a platform worthy of a trophy wife. Erivo and Rae find themselves facing uniquely dreadful problems. In this Twilight Zone, simply being a woman is scary stuff.

The First Lady (Showtime)

Behind every great president is a great first lady. Showtime’s drama focuses on three of those women: Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson). The show weaves together their stories, following each on their journey from childhood to marriage to the East Wing of the White House.

The episodes jump back and forth in time to key moments in their lives, including meeting their husbands (in the present: O. T. Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford and Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt). We get a glimpse of their personal struggles, like Michelle grappling with racism in academia and Betty struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Airing Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Killing It (Peacock)

Eat the rich, and kill snakes. Craig Robinson headlines this new comedy that takes on capitalism, class and entrepreneurship culture. It comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine vets Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, so the bonafides are there.

Craig is a struggling security guard and divorced dad whose ex is planning to move their daughter out of state. Desperate and down on his luck, he enters a mysterious tournament of childhood games — wait, wrong show. Craig meets a rideshare driver (Claudia O’Doherty) who tells him about a snake-killing contest with a $20,000 prize. That’s life-changing money and he probably won’t even have to face a giant killer doll.

Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix)

If the anthology drama’s first season sounds a bit like The Undoing, it’s with good reason — they both bear the fingerprints of writer/producer David E. Kelley. In The Undoing, Nicole Kidman wondered if her doctor husband did or didn’t do crime. In Anatomy of a Scandal, Sienna Miller has the burden of suspecting her politician husband (Rupert Friend).

Sophie Whitehouse’s life is turned upside when James confesses an affair. “It was just sex,” he pleads, but is then accused by his staffer (Naomi Scott) of raping her in the office elevator after breaking off their illicit relationship. Sophie initially stands by James, until the prosecuting barrister (Michelle Dockery) begins to tear him apart at trial. It’s yet another case of a woman realizing her husband isn’t who she believed him to be.

The Garcias (HBO Max)

When The Brothers Garcia debuted on Nickelodeon in 2000, it was billed as the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team. Two decades later, the series gets a reboot and a new home on HBO Max.

The original followed three teen brothers and their sister growing up in San Antonio. Now, Larry, George, Carlos, and Lorena are all grown up with kids of their own. The entire clan gathers for a vacation at a luxurious beach house in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. It’s like any other family reunion — filled with squabbles, jokes and plenty of love.

Choose or Die (Netflix)

Take Jumanji, add a dash of Tron and some vibes from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and you’ve got Choose or Die. Young coder Kayla (Iola Evans) stumbles on an old 1980s survival computer game and decides to try to beat it for the unclaimed prize of $125,000. For even better odds, she teams up with best friend Isaac (Asa Butterfield).

Soon, Kayla realizes CURS>R isn’t just a game — it’s cursed, just like the name says. The first time she plays, she’s forced to make horrific choices that impact the real world around her. And now that she and Isaac have started, they must finish the game or die trying.

Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

Former president Barack Obama follows in the vocal footsteps of Sir David Attenborough to narrate this five-part docuseries about national parks around the world. Like many nature documentaries, it features stunning, high-definition footage of landscapes, plants and wildlife.

The first episode is an overview of national parks in the U.S., including the very first one at Yellowstone. From there, Our Great National Parks travels abroad to Kenya's Tsavo National Park, Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park, Chilean Patagonia, and other locations. Obama’s dignified, soothing narration plays over gorgeous images. Make sure to watch in 4K UHD.

