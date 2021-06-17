76ers vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 6 online

76ers vs Hawks start time, channel The 76ers vs Hawks live stream will begin Friday, June 18th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The 76ers vs Hawks live stream finds the 76ers in a bad place after two historic second half collapses. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will look to stave off elimination in this NBA playoffs live stream.

Over the last two games of this Eastern Conference Semifinal, the Philadelphia 76ers have looked like two totally different teams. In the first half of Games 4 and 5, they were dominant. Looking every bit deserving of the top seed they earned in the Eastern Conference. In the second half of those games, they have looked like a team that is simply lucky to be in the playoffs at all. Now they trail in the series, 3-2.

In Game 4, the Sixers led by 18 points and blew that lead enroute to a 103-100 loss. In Game 5, they led by 26 points before getting outscored in the fourth quarter by 21 points and going on to lose 109-106. According to ESPN Stats & Info Philly is the only team in the last 25 seasons to blow an 18-point lead in back-to-back playoff games.

On the other side of these games is the Hawks’ inability to be deterred. No matter what, this Atlanta team keeps fighting and now they are on the brink of advancing to the Conference Finals for the first time in six seasons. Trae Young has been the heartbeat of the Hawks. Despite a shoulder injury, he led Atlanta’s second half charges and he’s entering Game 6 after dropping a playoff career high 39 points in Game 5.

The Sixers go into Game 6 in Atlanta as 3-point favorites. The over/under is 221.5.

How to avoid 76ers vs Hawks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch 76ers vs Hawks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

76ers vs Hawks live streams in the US

In the U.S. 76ers vs Hawks airs on ESPN, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 18th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV or Fubo TV. But while we love Fubo for a lot of sports, it doesn't have TNT, which is a big no-no for NBA season.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

76ers vs Hawks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports but that bad luck does not continue tonight. The 76ers vs Hawks game airs on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 12:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

76ers vs Hawks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch 76ers vs Hawks live streams on TSN, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.