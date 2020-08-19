76ers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch game 2 of the NBA playoffs Round 1 series

76ers vs Celtics start time, channel 76ers vs Celtics game 2 starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday, Aug. 19) on TNT. See below for complete series details, including start times and channels.

Tonight's game 2 of 76ers vs Celtics live streams sees Boston hurting, as Gordon Hayward's out with an injury that Paul Pierce calls a "critical blow" for the green gang. Philly needed some help, losing game 1 and having Ben Simmons out, and this evens things for them.

That being said, Philly isn't in dire straits, as Joel Embiid and Al Horford fare more than well when they're without Simmons. You'd not be crazy to favor them to advance past round 1, as last year they advanced until a semi-finals elimination by the Raptors, who took the whole NBA Playoffs.

This round 1 series would be the start of a whole new era, or so that's what the Celtics are hoping for. The team has hopes of making it to the NBA Finals, after having been eliminated in the conference finals in both 2017 and 2018.

For Boston, their hope lies in the youth, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, as well as Kemba Walker, to change their script. If you can think of past playoffs as a template for this year's edition (which is totally different in every way), the Celtics have some chance, as they beat the 76ers in 5 games in the 2018 conference semis.

So, here is everything you need to watch the 76ers vs Celtics live stream today — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid 76ers vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

You don't need to miss any minutes of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, even if you've left own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout. Yes, you don't need to be blocked when you can't watch 76ers vs Celtics live streams on cable. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

76ers vs Celtics live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch the series of 76ers vs Celtics live streams on ESPN, TNT and ABC. We've got the complete series schedule, with start times and channels, below. Cable subscribers won't have trouble finding these channels. And while some are on Sling TV (which doesn't have ABC), you can't watch them all without fuboTV.

But if Basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

76ers vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British hoop fans always impress me by how late they can stay up to watch American sports, and tonight is no exception. The 76ers vs Celtics live stream for game 1 is at 11:30 p.m. BST. The games will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

76ers vs Celtics live streams in Canada

You'll need TSN to watch the 76ers vs Celtics stream in Canada. TSN can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's going to be on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

76ers vs Celtics series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17, Boston beat Philadelphia 109-101

Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., ABC

* Game 5: Tue, Aug 25 Philadelphia at Boston, TBA

* Game 6: Thu, Aug 27 Boston at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN

* Game 7: Sun, Aug 29 Philadelphia at Boston, TBD, TNT

* = if necessary