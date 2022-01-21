7 new shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon, Apple and more

Prepare for takeoff and turn on binge mode because there’s a fresh batch of new shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services.

This weekend’s lineup starts with the first part of Ozark season 4, the final flight of the Byrde family. The crime drama’s super-sized last chapter is split into two, so fans have some time to say goodbye to Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and the rest of the excellent cast.

Three series are making their debut, starting with How I Met Your Father putting a new spin on the hit sitcom, with a female lead in Hilary Duff, a diverse cast and a different twist to the story. As We See It is the latest heartstring-tugging dramedy from producer Jason Katims. And Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock reboots the series starring the beloved puppets who live in caves.

Here is our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Ozark season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

Talk about Byrdes of a feather flocking together. When Ozark debuted on Netflix in 2017, only Marty (Jason Bateman) was engaged in criminal activities. Now, as the first part of the final season rolls out, essentially the entire family is. First, Wendy (Laura Linney) broke bad, and it looks like their teen son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) is getting into the family money laundering business.

There’s a catch, though — Jonah seems to be working for Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), Marty’s former assistant who has turned on the Byrdes. She’s teamed up with Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) to run their own heroin operation, which doesn’t sit well with the Byrdes’ boss, cartel kingpin Navarro (Felix Solis). He turns to Marty and Wendy to deal with it, but the couple is still scheming to get out of the Ozarks. Unfortunately, their past sins continue to haunt them.

Streaming now on Netflix — check out Ozark season 4 release date and time for more details

As We See It (Amazon Prime Video)

If Jason Katims builds it, we will come. The uber-producer behind Friday Night Lights and Parenthood unveils a new series, which is sure to be as tearjerking and heartwarming as his other work. Get ready to ugly cry!

As We See It centers on roommates Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien). They — and the actors who portray them — are all on the autism spectrum. With the support of family, aides and each other, the trio strive to establish independent lives, get jobs, make friends and fall in love. They experience setbacks and triumphs along the way, just like any young adult in their 20s.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Kids, this is the story of how we got a gender-flipped quasi-sequel spinoff of a once-popular sitcom that botched its landing. After How I Met Your Mother ended its nine-season run in 2014, the series creators tried to make How I Met Your Dad starring Greta Gerwig, which failed (and thank goodness, because that allowed Gerwig to direct Lady Bird).

This Is Us writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger took another crack at it and here we are. Hilary Duff stars as hopeless romantic Sophie, whose older self (Kim Cattrall) recounts the titular story to her son. The spinoff is more diverse than the original, and there are some Easter Eggs and callbacks that HIMYM fans can appreciate. But is it legen — wait for it — dary? We wouldn’t place a slap bet on it.

Streaming now on Hulu

Billions season 6 (Showtime)

The end of season 5 felt a bit like a series finale for Billions, with Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) fleeing to the non-extradition safety zone of Switzerland. But the glossy drama will go on without him. Taking Axe’s place is tycoon Michael Prince (Corey Stoll), who becomes the new target for New York Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).

Prince is already making moves, like a play to bring the Olympics to the city, which Chuck is determined to thwart by stirring up an anti-billionaire populist movement. Meanwhile, Axe’s former employees must all figure out their place in the new order, including Wendy (Maggie Siff), Wags (David Costabile) and Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon).

Airing Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. on Showtime via Sling or Fubo (as a premium add-on)

Servant season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

M. Night Shyamalan has a knack for giving viewers major creeps. His horror series Servant has flown under the radar, terrifying a small but loyal following. Season 3 somehow looks even darker and more disturbing than the first two installments, if that’s even possible.

Servant follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), who can’t accept that her baby tragically died and treats a doll as if it was Jericho. She even hires a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), whose arrival seemingly turns the doll into a real baby. In season 3, Jericho mysteriously returns and causes a fresh round of chaos.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV Plus)

Jim Henson created some of the most lovable, iconic puppet characters in screen history, including the Muppets and the Sesame Street gang. He was also behind the Fraggles, colorful creatures who live in caves. The series Fraggle Rock ran from 1983 and 1987 and captivated a generation of children.

Now, it’s gotten a reboot that is as delightful as the original. Familiar faces including Gogo, Red and Boober return, alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guest stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms and Kenan Thompson. They embark on epic, hilarious adventures about celebrating and caring for our interconnected world.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Too Hot to Handle season 3 (Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle is back with a new cast of sexy singles who have a chance to win cash – if they can just keep their hands off each other. As in previous seasons, 10 to 15 men and women spend a month at a tropical retreat with the goal of ending their habits of meaningless flings to develop meaningful relationships.

The dating show turns up the heat in season 3 by doubling the prize money to $200,000 and doubling the fines for breaking the rules. Kisses now cost $6,000, and other acts such as fondling, sex, and self-gratification will be similarly expensive.

Streaming now on Netflix