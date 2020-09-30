7 essential Prime Day 2020 shopping tips

Prime Day is going to be insane this year. Not only will it double as the kick off to Black Friday 2020, but it comes at a time when consumers are buying more toilet paper than they are tech devices. That means Amazon is going to go all out to ensure that you spend money on Prime Day. Maybe even more money than you'd like.

So we're here to halt the Prime Day hype and put things into perspective. Yes, there will be some amazing deals on Prime Day, but there will also be a lot of junk you'll want to avoid. So as we head into October — here's everything you need to know before the arrival of Amazon Prime Day.

Price check everything

From Prime Day to Labor Day, our number one rule when shopping online (or in-store for that matter) is to always price check what you're about to buy. Price checking on Prime Day is quite easy. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper in March, you'll be able to see the price difference. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer, which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product.

Keep in mind that there might be some items CamelCamelCamel doesn't track. In those instances, we use Shopbrain or Shopsavvy. They won't tell you the price history of an item, but they'll tell you if a competing retailer offers a better price.

Don't limit your shopping to Amazon

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is a faux retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services. However, just like you wouldn't buy your entire wardrobe from one designer, you shouldn't do all of your Prime Day shopping at Amazon. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are just a handful of competitors planning "Prime Day" sales of their own.

And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the duration of Prime Day. Bottom line: Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take advantage of free credits

Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there aren't any items you want to buy or if you're just really trying to stick to your budget, there are some pretty amazing Prime Day deals you can get right now. We like these deals because after spending $10, you'll get a $10 Amazon credit in exchange. Yes, that means you have to buy something on Prime Day, but at least you'll know you'll be getting it for $10 less.

Don't buy new gadgets... yet

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon released a multitude of new gadgets a few days ago, including a new Amazon Echo and new Echo Dot. However, not all of them will be released in time for Prime Day. So be wary when you see deals on Amazon's new devices. Plus, with Black Friday right around the corner, there's a very high probability they'll be cheaper in just a few weeks time. In fact, Black Friday prices — especially on Amazon devices — are typically $20 to $100 cheaper than Prime Day prices.

Don't buy junk you don't need

The pandemic completely changed how we shop. Clorox Wipes, for instance, were more popular than swimsuits this past summer. Meanwhile, Lysol Spray is still high in demand and near impossible to find online. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch out for shady reviews

In addition to fake deals, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. That's why we're fans of Fakespot. The site's engine can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and churn out a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews before offering a failing or passing grade.

Don't forget about Whole Foods

(Image credit: Whole Foods)

Let's be honest: there are cheaper supermarkets than Whole Foods. However, if you like the quality or variety of items offered at Whole Foods — Prime Day is an excellent time to stock up. Last year we saw discounts that took 35% off Whole Foods' 365 Everyday brand as well as savings of up to 40% off health bars and organic produce.

In addition, right now you can get a free $10 Amazon credit just for spending $10 at Whole Foods. That's one of the best Prime Day Whole Foods deals we've seen for the past two years.