7 best free movies to stream this weekend on YouTube, Roku, Pluto and more

If you fancy a movie night this weekend, there are plenty of new movies to watch this week. Unfortunately, all of them require either a subscription to a streaming service or a paying a pricey video-on-demand rental fee.

Alternatively, there is a diverse range of excellent free streaming services out there and these offer a large collection of must-watch movies that you can enjoy for absolutely nothing. Most of these will require you to watch some advertisements, but that's a small price to pay for access to so many quality flicks for free.

In fact, there are more free-to-watch movies online than you might expect, and this can make narrowing down your movie marathon selections pretty tough. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of the seven best movies that you can watch online for free this weekend. From a foul-mouthed superhero flick to a Best Picture-winning classic, there’s something for just about every taste in this roundup.

Deadpool

After years of fan requests, and one character butchering courtesy of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Merc with a Mouth was finally given his own film in 2016 — and it was more than worth the wait.

Ryan Reynolds effortlessly steps into Deadpool’s red spandex in this outrageously crass superhero movie. If you’ve never met the foul-mouthed anti-hero before, Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, is a wisecracking mercenary out for revenge on the sinister scientist who transformed him into a disfigured mutant. To achieve his goal, Deadpool teams up with a reluctant pair of X-Men and uses his newfound abilities to wreak havoc on anybody that stands in his way.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Stream it now for free on FreeVee

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder is a close-to-the-knuckle comedy film starring Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr. and Jack Black. Stiller also directs this raucous movie that centers on a group of pampered performers who must put their acting skills to the test when a real-life conflict breaks out while they are shooting a war movie on locations in the middle of the jungle.

The film also features some hilarious supporting turns from the likes of Steve Coogan, Nick Nolte, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Bill Hader. There’s even a brilliant cameo from an almost unrecognizable Tom Cruise as an ill-tempered studio executive. A few of the jokes veer into bad taste territory, but Tropic Thunder remains an outrageously quotable modern comedy classic.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Stream it now for free on YouTube

Gladiator

A film that arguably needs no introduction, Gladiator is a beloved historical drama. The Ridley Scott-directed picture scooped multiple Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russel Crowe, and over the last two decades its legacy has only grown in strength.

If you’ve somehow not heard about Gladiator before, it follows the epic tale of Maximus (Crowe). A former general who is stripped of his power and rank by new Roman ruler Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Maximus is relegated to fighting in the gladiator arena but swears revenge and will stop at nothing to achieve it. Whether you’ve seen it a dozen times or never before, you’ll be plenty entertained watching this one.

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

Stream it now for free on Pluto TV

The Invisible Man

A modern-day spin on the classic Universal monster, The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss as a paranoid woman who believes her scientist ex-boyfriend has managed to turn himself invisible and is using that power to stalk and terrorize her.

This science-fiction thriller handles its admittedly rather silly subject matter with a seriousness that only adds to the chilling atmosphere. Moss’ performance further elevates the sense of terror and you’ll quickly find yourself convinced that she’s not going crazy but is in grave danger from a force that she can’t even see. Building to a shocking climax, The Invisible Man is gripping from start to finish.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stream it now for free on FreeVee

The Invitation

The Invitation centers on a man (Logan Marshal-Green) attending a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife and her new husband. What sounds like a bad idea to begin with, gets even worse as he becomes convinced that the hosts have sinister plans for their guests.

This psychological horror film uses its intriguing premise to great effect, building a tense atmosphere that spirals further and further out of control as the ill-fated gathering continues. The Invitation is a bit of a slow burn, but it’s a highly rewarding watch with your patience being rewarded with an ending that is equal parts distributing and oddly satisfying.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Stream it now for free on Roku Channel

Call Me By Your Name

Based on the 2007 novel by André Aciman, Call Me By Your Name chronicles the budding romance between 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and his father’s graduate assistant Oliver (Armie Hammer). Set in the picturesque Northern Italy countryside, Call Me By Your Name is a powerful portrayal of first love.

The leading performances from Chalamet and Hammer rightful got most of the acclaim when the film was released in 2017, but Michael Stuhlbarg’s supporting turn as Elio’s father shouldn’t be overlooked either. If you want a romantic drama that will have you captivated, tearing up and most-likely booking plan tickets to Italy during the credits, then Call Me By Your Name is a must-watch.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Stream it now for free on FreeVee

Super Size Me

One of the most infamous documentaries ever made, Super Size Me follows filmmaker Morgan Spurlock as he eats nothing but McDonald’s food for a period of 30-days. From McNuggets to Big Macs, Spurlock consumes just about everything on the menu over the course of the experiment and the resulting effect on his body is downright frightening.

The film also examines the increasing influence of the fast-food industry, and the tactics used by restaurant chains to get us constantly eating more and more junk food. Originally released in 2004, the documentary is a little dated at this point -— for starters, McDonald’s no longer even offers Super Size portions — but it remains a wickedly entertaining film nevertheless. One word of warning: Don’t watch Super Size Me while eating.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stream it now for free on YouTube