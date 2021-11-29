6 cheap Cyber Monday VPN deals to help keep you anonymous online

While Black Friday might be all about shopping for tech hardware and kitchen gadgets, we're now well and truly stuck into Cyber Monday, and that can only mean one thing – massive deals on software.

The best VPN services are becoming more commonplace by the day, and even the least techy among us are realizing that not only can they help anonymize your Internet traffic and avoid trackers, but also unblock streaming content that's restricted to certain regions across the world.

Add to that the rapid advances in how simple they've become to get up and running, and you get a must-have, easy-to-use program that you can install on your PC, tablet, smartphone, and even your TV.

However, VPNs can often be a little expensive, but we've found a bunch of Cyber Monday VPN deals that offer great security and performance for as little as $1.13 a month – and they won't be this cheap until, well, next Black Friday!

The cheapest Cyber Monday VPN deal

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15 PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15

This isn't the first time PureVPN has slashed its price this low, but it's not something we see every day. If you're looking for reliable VPN cover for the cheapest possible price to stay safe online and stream more content, it's the perfect choice. Use the code TECH15 to save an extra 15%, and you'll pay just $67.96 all-in for a massive 5 years of cover. Simply unbeatable.

More excellent Cyber Monday VPN deals

Surfshark | 2 years +3 months FREE | $2.21/mo | 82% off Surfshark | 2 years +3 months FREE | $2.21/mo | 82% off

As our top-rated cheap VPN, Surfshark combines premium performance with a bargain price tag all year round – but this Cyber Monday it's throwing in 3 months absolutely free, dropping the price to a rock-bottom $2.21 a month. If you're looking for something more powerful than PureVPN but at a comparable price, this is the one to go for.

NordVPN | 72% off | $3.29/month NordVPN | 72% off | $3.29/month

NordVPN is arguably the most famous VPN today, and we highly rate its speeds, privacy features, and useful apps on tons of devices. This Cyber Monday it comes in at just $3.29 a month for 2 years of cover, which is the cheapest we've seen this plan go for since 2017. Be aware, though, that once you click the link you'll have to buy within 10 hours to bag that price.

CyberGhost | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $2.17/mo | 83% off CyberGhost | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $2.17/mo | 83% off

CyberGhost is another leading VPN provider that's gone all out in its holiday shopping sale. We usually see the Romanian provider offer a longer 3-year plan at this sort of price, but shorter plans can often be more appealing. Here, you'll get 2 years +3 free months for an excellent $2.17 a month – definitely worth considering.

PIA | 3 years + 3 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 83% off PIA | 3 years + 3 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 83% off

Private Internet Access is a well-respected VPN with some excellent security and torrenting-specialized features like a kill switch, split tunneling, and even port forwarding. However, the price is the biggest draw right now, and at just $2.03 a month, including 3 free months, it's an absolute steal.

ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off | FREE cloud backup ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off | FREE cloud backup

ExpressVPN isn't one of the cheapest services, but it certainly is the best – and right now it's offering a special exclusive deal to TomsGuide readers. As well as three months free, you'll also get 1 year of cloud backup from Backblaze absolutely free. It's a deal not to be sniffed at.

Which Cyber Monday deal should you go for?

If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a VPN that's reliable (if not spectacular), we'd say go for PureVPN. It's capable, and is verified as zero-logging, so you can browse the web in private.

However, if you want a top-tier service that's still great value, we'd recommend Surfshark. It's great for streaming and staying private, and is an all-round better product than PureVPN. Beyond that, NordVPN is still great value, and is rated at #2 in our best VPN guide.

If you want the very best available, we'd recommend ExpressVPN. It's not quite as cheap as the competition, but it's more than worth the extra cost thanks to its superior usability, unrivalled Netflix unblocking power (you'll be able to watch UK, US, Canadian and Australian content anywhere), great range of servers, and impeccable customer support.