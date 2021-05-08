5 Memorial Day mattress deals you can get this weekend

May is typically a stellar month for mattress deals. In the coming weeks, we'll see epic discounts from the likes of Casper, Nectar, Saatva, and more. However, if you can't wait till May 31, we've rounded up five Memorial Day mattress sales you can get right now.

The deals range from sitewide coupons to dollar-off discounts. Even better, they're applicable not just for mattresses, but for sheets, mattress toppers, and more. (For more holiday deals, make sure to follow our guide to the best Memorial Day sales).

Memorial Day mattress deals

Serta iComfort: was $909 now $709 @ Serta

Serta is one of the first mattress manufacturers to offer its official Memorial Day discounts. As part of its official sales, Serta is taking up to $400 off select mattresses. Currently, you can get the iComfort twin mattress for $709 (was $909) or the iComfort queen mattress for $1,199 (was $1,399). View Deal

Beautyrest: was $1,099 now $999 @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking up to $200 off its Harmony Lux line of mattresses. After discount, prices start at $999 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series (was $1,099) or $1,499 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond Series (was $1,699). All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy.View Deal

Bear Hybrid Mattress: was $1,095 now $822 @ Bear

If you want the ultimate in comfort, you'll want the Bear Hybrid Mattress. It features multiple layers of foam complimented by an edge coil system with individually encased springs. It also offers the most pressure relief of all Bear mattresses. Use coupon "MD25" to take 25% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $822 (was $1,095), whereas the queen costs $1,272 (was $1,695). Plus, you'll get a $250 gift set (pillows and a sheet set) for free with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Layla mattress: was $699 now $549 @ Layla

Save $200: The Layla Memorial Day mattress sale has officially started. Layla is taking up to $200 off its popular memory foam mattress. After discount, you can get the twin mattress for $549 (was $699) or the queen mattress for $949 (was $1,099). The copper foam mattress offers a soft and huggy feel while keeping you cool even during the warmest of nights. All purchases come with two free pillows, a microfiber sheet set, and a mattress protector. View Deal