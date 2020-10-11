5 Best Prime Day deals of the weekend

Amazon's big event is still a few days out, but the weekend was filled with some top-notch Prime Day deals. So we're rounding up the absolute best deals we saw over the last 48 hours.

Remember, these deals are for Prime members only and in some cases you'll need to sign into your Prime account before you can see the deals.

Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The best Prime Day deal of the weekend actually started at Staples. The retailer knocked the price of the AirPods Pro down to an all-time low of $199. It's a sale we had seen before during Labor Day. Not to be outdone, Amazon quick countered Staples' sale and one-upped them by dropping the AirPods Pro price to $199 and the AirPods' price to $124.99.

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike

(Image credit: Amazon)

Don't worry if you're not familiar with the Sunny Health & Fitness brand. The manufacturer sits at the top of our best exercise bikes guide and while we have yet to review this exact bike, it's very close to our overall top indoor bike pick. It comes with a 4-way adjustable seat, 44-pound Flywheel, and its made from a durable steel frame. It's currently at its lowest price of 2020. Plus, you'll need it after you see our next deal.

Up to 35% off Pepsi Products

(Image credit: Amazon)

Why go to the supermarket when you can have Amazon deliver your favorite junk food — and healthy eats — straight to your door. We love this deal for a variety or reasons. First, it includes a massive variety of brands like Lay's, Quaker, Doritos, and Cap'n Crunch. If you prefer to eat healthy, there are also multiple health-oriented eats to choose from like Health Warrior Chia Bars, Gatorade Protein Shakes, and Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps. We also like this deal because it's the same exact sale Amazon offered during last year's Prime Day, but with a stronger 35% off discount (versus 25% off last year). Remember, you need to sign into your Prime account to see the actual discounts.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

(Image credit: Roku)

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is our favorite 4K streamers. Are there cheaper alternatives out there? Yes, but the streaming stick features Roku's excellent interface, which doesn't prioritize any channels (we're looking at you, Fire TV Stick). It's among the best Roku devices and it's now at its lowest price ever.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV

(Image credit: Amazon)

Yes, we saw some epic Prime TV deals over the weekend, but this Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV absolutely slays when it comes to value. Priced at just $299, it's one of the least expensive smart TV we've seen all year. The TV includes Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X support, and a voice remote that lets you command the TV and other smart device with the sound of your voice (and the help of Alexa). Even better, this is the 2020 model of this TV.

