4th of July sales 2020: Today's best deals from Amazon, Home Depot, Best Buy and more

TVs and Streaming

Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $35 now $29 @ Best Buy

Google's 3rd Generation Chromecast is a small, portable way to stream movies from your phone, laptop or other device to your TV. It's an absolute steal at just $29.99. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of HBO Max. View Deal

Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

While not on sale, Amazon is bundling a free 1-year Food Network subscription with its Fire TV Stick 4K. The device offers 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedier navigation than its 10080p counterpart. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Cube can stream content in 4K and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It has Alexa built in, and comes with an IR extender cable and an Ethernet adapter. It also comes with a free 1-year Food Network Kitchen sub. View Deal

Fire TV deals: free Echo dot w/purchase @Best Buy

A part of its 4th of July sales, Best Buy is taking up to $100 off a wide range of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs. Even better, you get a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) with your purchase. TV prices start at just $99.99 ($50 off) after discount. View Deal

Samsung 43" 7-Series 4K TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

This 43-inch Samsung 7-Series TV features a gorgeous near bezel-free design. It also offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and voice control support. It's only $20 off, but still a bargain in terms of value. Plus, you get 30 days of HBO Max for free. View Deal

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

The Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition offers seamless access to popular streaming services including , Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The include Voice Remote with Alexa lets you control TV functions like power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching via voice. It's $50 off.View Deal

Westinghouse 55" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy

4th of July sales rarely get better than this. This 55-inch Westinghouse 4K TV runs on Roku's excellent platform and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, we like that it offers HDR support and sports three HDMI ports. It's on sale for just $299. View Deal

TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $642 now $469 @ Amazon

A 65-inch 4K TV for under $500 is an incredible TV deal, especially when that TV is a TCL Roku TV. This model features HDR10 support, 4K resolution, and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It's $169 off. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $1,299 now $699 @ Amazon

Big-screen TVs rarely get this cheap. Currently, you can get the TCL 75-inch 4K Roku TV for just $699.99. That's a whopping $600 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen in weeks. It offers 4K resolution, HDR10 support, and Roku's excellent platform. View Deal

Hisense 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H9F was a solid competitor for its price. The new 2020 H9G model builds on that reputation by highlighting Hisense's proprietary ULED technology, which is the brand's optimized LED/LCD display tech. It also adds Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more local dimming zones at a very competitive price point that's now $100 off. View Deal

TCL 65" QLED Roku TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series QLED TV offers a superb picture in an edge-to-edge design, supporting 1 billion colors. Add in Dolby Atmos sound and mini-LED backlighting and this is one of the best July 4 sales we've seen. View Deal

TCL 75" QLED Roku TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $1,200 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent TV. View Deal

Gaming

PS4 games: deals from $14 @ Amazon

As part of its 4th of July sales, Amazon is offering a wide variety of PS4 games for as low as $14.99. The sale includes games like Spider-Man, The Last of Us, Red Dead Redemption, and more. View Deal

Xbox games: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Want to build up your Xbox library? Amazon has multiple new and classic Xbox games on sale with prices that start at $9.99. The 4thof July sale includes classics like Gears 5, Borderlands, and more. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1. View Deal

Mattresses

Airweave mattress: $100 off all mattresses @ Airweave

Airweave mattresses don't contain foam or coils. Instead, these mattresses use a proprietary technology called airfiber, which evenly distributes weight and allows airflow to help keep you in a deeper more restful sleep. As part of their 4th of July sales, Airweave is taking 10% off its Mattress Advanced line, $100 off all mattresses/toppers, $50 off dog beds, and $50 off portable toppers. View Deal

Nolah: 40% off all bedding @ Nolah

Nolah has multiple 4th of July mattress sales happening simultaneously. First, it's taking 25% off mattresses and bundling two free pillows with purchase. Alternatively, they're taking 20% off adjustable bases. Don't need a new mattress? Nolah is slashing 40% off all bedding including sheet sets and mattress protectors. View Deal

Amerisleep coupon: 30% off any mattress @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". That's one of the best mattress coupons we've seen from any mattress company. The sale is valid through July 12. View Deal

Tuft & Needle: up to $240 off @ Tuft & Needle

Through July 7, Tuft & Needle is taking $250 off purchases of $1,200 or more. Alternatively, spend $800 or more and take $150 off. It's one of the best 4th of July sales we've seen from Tuft & Needle. View Deal

Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud

Treat yourself to a good night's sleep. DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, geta luxury duvet, 2 pillows, and 2 towels for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). Sale is valid through June 28. View Deal

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. They make mattresses with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped and designed to reduce motion transfer. That means you won't feel when your partner rolls around in bed. As part of their 4th of July sales, they're taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. Sale is valid through July 4. View Deal

Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase

Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal

Avocado coupon: $200 off all mattresses @ Avocado

As part of its 4th of July sale, Avocado is taking $200 off all mattress purchases via coupon code "ORGANIC200". The coupon is valid through July 6 and exclude's Avocado's Organic Crib mattress. View Deal

Fitness

Fitbit Charge 3: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your heart rate, as well as steps, distance and floors climbed. The design is swimproof, and you get a strong seven days of battery life. This 4th of July sale takes $50 off its regular price. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you'll find. It's the first Fitbit with built-in GPS, which means you'll get more accurate tracking when running, biking, or swimming. It also has Fitbit's SPO2 sensor for better sleep tracking. It's now $20 off. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen since Cyber Monday.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

Want a simple-to-use GPS watch that tracks your runs and heart rate? The Forerunner 35 is an excellent option and it's currently on sale for just $99, which is $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 has a beautiful always-on OLED display — a first for Fitbit — and Alexa built in, which makes it a unique smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. It's now $50 off.View Deal

Smart Home

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Home Depot

Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and can control Android TVs and Chromecast. It's now on sale for just $29.View Deal

Echo Dot Kids Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition features a child-friendly version of Alexa that streams kid-friendly music, stories, and more. It comes with 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your child access to over 1,000 Audible books, songs, and games. It's now $20 off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Indoor: $74 @ Amazon

Amazon has an excellent bundle available as part of its 4th of July sale. Currently, you can get the Echo Show 5 bundled with the Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $74.99. That's $49 off and one of the best smart home bundles we've seen. View Deal

Echo Show 8 w/ Food Network Kitchen: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 can be used to control other smart home devices, stream music, or catch up on the day's news. It comes with a free Food Network Kitchen subscription, so you can keep your Echo Show 8 on your kitchen counter as you recreate your favorite recipes. View Deal

Echo Studio: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

The Echo Studio is Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker by a wide margin. It produces great room-filling audio with chest-pounding bass. It's also smart enough to adopt to the acoustics of the room its in. Rarely on sale, it's now at its lowest price ever and includes a Philips Hue bulb. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Dot: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The original Ring Video Doorbell is the best video doorbell you can buy. The 2020 model ditches the 720p lens and adds 1080p recording along with adjustable motion zones, which only detect motion from 5 to 15 feet in front of the camera. This 4th of July sale is not only $20 off, but it also comes with a free Echo Dot. The camera runs on a built-in battery or can be hardwired. View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam comes in three flavors: wired, battery-operated or solar powered. It can be mounted indoors or outdoors and records 1080p video with support for two-way talk.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam w/ Echo Show 5: was $288 now $159 @ Amazon

The Ring Spotlight Cam offers 1080p video recording, two-way talk, Night Vision, and it can send you motion-activated alerts. This bundle includes an Echo Show 5. The camera connects to a standard power outlet. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Dot: was $298 now $189 @ Amazon

The The Ring Video Doorbell Pro helps protect your home (and your packages) with 1080p video and motion detection alerts. It lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors from your smartphone, tablet, or PC. It comes with a free Echo Dot. The camera must be hardwired. View Deal

Ring Floodlight Camera w/ Echo Show 5: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

This bundle combines the excellent Ring Foodlight camera with an Echo Show 5 so you can monitor what's happening outside from the Echo Show 5. This bundle is $139 off. The camera must be hardwired to an electrical box. View Deal

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

One of the best 4th of July sales we've seen, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for just $229. That's $19 off and the second-best AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: was $199 now $79 @ Amazon

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now for $110 off retail price. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The Studio3 are well designed, offer a comfortable fit, and are rated for 20 hours of battery life. This is their lowest price ever, and matches their Black Friday pricing.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are on sale for $299. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling performance. However, the Bose 700 are the better value and are on sale for the same price. View Deal

Summer Apparel

Marmot outdoor essentials: up to 25% off @ Amazon

Need some new summer clothes? Amazon is taking up to 25% off Marmot outdoor essentials. The sale includes everything from tees to sleeping bags.

Nautica men's styles: deals from $17

Hit the beach in style with these early 4th of July sales from Amazon and Nautica. The retailer is taking up to 30% off Nautica polos, jeans, shorts, and tees. Prices vary based on size, but you can get the Nautica Quick Dry Swim Trunks for $20.99 ($9 off). View Deal

Outdoor Grills

Cookware sale: deals from $9 @ Wayfair

Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest 4th of July sales we've seen. The retailer is discounting various grilling cookware with deals from $9. For instance, you can get the NFL Grilling Tool Set (with the NFL team of your choice) for just $31. That's $19 off. It includes a spatula, fork, and tongs. View Deal

Portable Cooler/Charcoal Grill: was $54 now $39 @ Home Depot

The Picnic Time Portable Cooler/Charcoal Grill sports a handy 2-in-1 design. The 10-inch portable grill comes with a carrying tote that also doubles as a cooler. The tote holds up to six 12-ounce cans, which makes it perfect for a quick outing to the park or your backyard. View Deal

20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $31 @ Wayfair

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 60% off and cheaper than it was on Memorial Day. View Deal

Char-Broil Table Top Grill: was $87 now $64 @ Target

This 11,000 BTU portable gas grill is perfect for your backyard or for the beach. It has a 187 square inch grilling surface, which is big enough to cook 8 hamburgers at once. View Deal

Outdoor grill sales: up to 40% off @ Kohl's

Kohl's is slashing up to 40% off select outdoor grills and accessories during its Father's Day sales. You'll find discounts on portable grills, electric grills, charcoal grills, and more. View Deal

Grills and outdoor cooking: up to $120 off @ Sears

Sears has a wide range of 4th of July sales with discounts of up to $120 off. The sale includes brand names like Kenmore, Cuisinart, and Char-Broil.View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

Dell laptop deals: up to $250 off @ Dell

Dell is taking up to $250 off a wide selection of laptops during its 4th of July sale. The sale includes discounts on Inspiron and XPS laptops. After discount, laptops start at $399.View Deal

HP Envy 13 Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Envy 13 is HP's answer to the MacBook Air. Rarely on sale outside of major holidays, Best Buy has dropped its price to just $699.99. The config on sale features a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, 1.6GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's cheaper and a better configuration than the base MacBook Air and XPS 13.View Deal

MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Save $100 on this latest Apple laptop. View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (256GB): was $549 now just $499 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. Rarely on sale, the 256GB model is $50 off. View Deal

iPad Mini (LTE): was $679 now just $629 @ Amazon

Want always-on connectivity? Amazon has the 256GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity on sale for $629. It's also $50 off and the best price we've seen for the LTE model. View Deal

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15: was $1,249 now $999 @ Microsoft

Now $250 off, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 is a stylish MacBook Pro alternative. You get 2-in-1 functionality, Intel Core i7 performance, and solid battery life for under $1,000. View Deal

Face Masks

Purple Mattress Face Mask 2-Pack: $20 @ Purple

Purple Mattress is renown for its comfy mattresses and pillows. Now the manufacturer is launching its first face mask. Each mask is made of moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh (nylon and spandex) that's also used in Purple's pillows. There's also a built-in cotton filter. View Deal

RNS Face Masks: $18 @ Vistaprint

Keep yourself — and others — safe while looking stylish with Vistaprint's RNS mask. It features a replaceable nanofilter system that blocks airborne contaminants. The masks can also be washed and reused. They're available with patterns, designs, or plain. View Deal

Face Masks 5-Pack: $20 @ Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers' face masks are made in the USA and claim to filter 95% of particles. The three pleat, washable face masks are also designed to minimize interior humidity when wearing them for long periods of time, which makes them ideal for summer. View Deal