49ers vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL Playoffs Divisional game online

The 49ers vs Packers live stream has Aaron Rodgers not only looking for his sixth trip to a conference championship game, but also his first playoff win in four tries against these 49ers. He fell twice to the Colin Kaepernick-led Niners in 2012 and 2013. He also lost to his Saturday night counterpart, Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2019 postseason as San Francisco was en route to a Super Bowl appearance. Rodgers and the Packers are hoping this NFL live stream has a different outcome against the Niners.

49ers vs Packers channel, start time The 49ers vs Packers live stream is Saturday (Jan. 22).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 49ers (10-7) are proud owners of the wild card rounds’ only upset victory as they held on to beat the Cowboys, 23-17. The very versatile Deebo Samuel came up with a 26-yard touchdown run that gave San Francisco a 23-7 lead with 3:03 to go in the third quarter. The Niners then survived a late surge from Dallas to clinch the win. Samuel finished with 110 yards from scrimmage.

Despite the late push from the Cowboys, the 49ers’ defense came to play. Charles Omenihu, who had zero sacks through the regular season came up with a sack and half against Dallas. In total, the Niner D brought Dak down five times in the win. San Francisco is waiting to hear word on Nick Bosa who left the wildcard game after suffering a concussion. Bosa was fourth in the NFL with 15.5 sacks.

The Packers (13-4) are the NFC’s top seed and had the luxury of resting during last week’s opening round. Now they will start their quest in making a third-straight NFC Championship appearance. Green Bay has already been to five conference championship games in Aaron Rodgers’ 14 years as their starting quarterback. They’re just 1-4 in those games.

These teams did play in week three of the regular season with the Packers winning 30-28. Green Bay took a 17-0 lead into halftime before the Niners fought back in the second half and even took a 28-27 lead with :37 left on the clock. Then Rodgers hit Davante Adams twice for a total of 42 yards and that was all Mason Crosby would need to drill the game-winning 51-yard field goal.

The Packers are 6-point favorites against the 49ers. The over/under is 47. Temperatures in Green Bay Saturday night are expected to be below 10 degrees with wind gusts up to 18 m.p.h.

How to watch 49ers vs Packers from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the 49ers vs Packers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

49ers vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, 49ers vs Packers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 a.m. PT Saturday (Jan. 22)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground — and there's a 3-day free trial! The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

49ers vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Packers.

49ers vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch 49ers vs Packers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Packers live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Sunday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch 49ers vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.