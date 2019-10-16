3-Hour Disney Plus Mega Trailer Should Scare Netflix

Longer than pretty much every Disney movie ever, there's a new Disney Plus trailer that's here to convince you to pre-order. The clip, titled "Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S.," will probably send shivers down the spines of executives at Netflix and all of the myriad other streaming services.

From Dumbo to Snow White, from Annie to Wall•E, this trailer lets you swim in the dense back catalogue that will cost $6.99 per month. You'll even a young Paul Walker, in footage from 1998's Meet the Deedles, right before a young(er) Sam Waterston in the TV drama Miracle at Midnight (also 1998).

With all of this content, the video practically implies, you won't have time to sift through the list of what's coming and going to Netflix. Especially when the standard Netflix package costs almost twice as much, at $13.

Yes, this trailer shows the Disney library in chronological order, which makes it a kinda neat way to see how the company's world has evolved. If you have a second monitor, like I do, consider putting this video on mute on that screen for a large chunk of your day, as it's the densest living picture frame outside of Hogwarts.

It's even got all of the sequels you forgot existed, including Dumbo II and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (my condolences if you still remember that one).

If this trailer has you ready to invest, check out our guide for how to pre-order Disney Plus . We've also seen short-term deals that shave dollars off the monthly price, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide to see if those come back around again.