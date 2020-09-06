25 Best Labor Day mattress sales and deals in 2020

Whether you're upgrading your own bed or finally replacing your duvet, today's Labor Day mattress sales feature the biggest sitewide discounts we've seen all year. Best of all, every leading mattress brand is involved: Nectar, Purple, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and more. Simply put, during the next 48 hours you'll see outstanding Labor Day mattress deals from every mattress manufacturer.

Best Labor Day Mattress Sale: Nectar Editor's choice: Not only is there currently a $400 discount on the excellent Nectar Memory Foam mattress, but you'll also get two free pillows, a sheet set, and mattress protector worth $399 added to your order. Prices start as low as $499 (was $899). Browse the Nectar sale now

In fact, some of today's offers are better than those we saw on Black Friday. So who has the best Labor Day mattress sale and where are the biggest discounts? That's where we can help.

The standout Labor day mattress sale right now comes courtesy of Nectar, where you can save $400 on the Nectar mattress and you'll also get $399 of free accessories too. We think the Nectar Memory Foam is the best mattress you can buy, and this is an incredible value that you likely won't see again till the end of the year.

There are fantastic mattress savings just about everywhere though. We're constantly searching the Labor Day sales for the biggest mattress deals, and we're curating the best ones on this page. Whatever you're looking for, we've got you covered.

In addition to mattresses, many of the best Labor Day mattress deals are also slashing the price of pillows, sheets, duvets, bed frames, weighted blankets — even pet beds. Here's our pick of the best Labor Day mattress sales right now.

Today's best Labor Day mattress sales

Labor Day mattress sales: the best deals right now

Nectar: up to $400 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar

Nectar is taking a generous $400 off the Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. Plus, you'll get a free sleep bundle worth $399 with any mattress purchase in Nectar's Labor Day mattress sale. That includes a mattress protector, two pillows, and sheet set. It's one of the best Labor Day mattress sales we've seen. Deal ends: September 7, 2020 View Deal

Saatva: $200 off when you spend $1,000 @ Saatva

If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. Its mattresses have hotel-style cushioning layers, as well as individually wrapped innerspring coils that reduce motion transfer. That means you won't notice a restless partner. Saatva's Labor Day mattress deals take $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. Deal ends September 7, 2020View Deal

Casper: 15% off all mattresses @ Casper

Casper is currently taking 15% off its entire line of mattresses during its Labor Day mattress sales event. The popular Casper mattress now starts from $506 (was $595), while Casper’s top-tier option, The Wave, is $1,271 (was $1,495). Deal ends: 11:59pm, September 7, 2020View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off the Chill mattress or $50 off foundations @ Cocoon

Cocoon by Sealy has slashed a huge 35% off its premium Chill mattress line, which has two firmness options: medium soft or extra firm. After discount, you can get a twin mattress for just $386 ($214 off) or a queen mattress for $599 ($331 off). That's one of the cheapest queen mattresses we've ever seen - and there are more offers in its Labor Day mattress sale. Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

Purple: up to $350 off mattress and sleep bundles @ Purple

Purple's Labor Day mattress sale offers up to a $400 discount when you add a sleep bundle — pillows, sheets or a mattress protector — to your mattress order. Just want the mattress? There are discounts on all three Purple mattresses too. Prices currently start from just $599 (was $649). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Avocado: $200 off all mattresses @ Avocado

Great news if you're looking for an eco-friendly mattress. Avocado's mattresses are made from natural and organic materials, and the company has cut $200 off all its mattresses in its Labor Day mattress sale via coupon code "LABORDAY200". Plus, frontline workers, teachers, and military can save an extra $50, giving them a total of $250 off. Deal ends: September 8, 2020View Deal

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets @ Tempur-Pedic

When it comes to Labor Day mattress sales, Tempur-Pedic is always one worth waiting for — and it's arrived. Right now there's up to $500 off the LuxeAdapt and Tempur-Breeze mattresses if you buy them with a base. And there are plenty of other huge discounts across the site, including 40% off Tempur toppers. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Vaya Labor Day mattress sale: $300 off all mattresses

As part of its Labor Day mattress sales, Vaya is taking $300 off any mattress purchase via coupon "VAYA300". After discount, mattresses start as low as $349 (was $649). Vaya Mattresses feature the company's Comfort Foam tech, which contours to your body for maximum comfort while wicking away warm air to keep you cool.View Deal

Helix: Up to $200 off mattresses + get two free pillows @ Helix

You can get up to a $200 discount on Helix mattresses for Labor Day - and every mattress order comes with two free pillows. Our top Helix mattress pick is the Midnight, and it now starts from $500. Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

Airweave: $100 off mattresses @ Airweave

Airweave is taking $100 off all mattresses during its Labor Day mattress sale. Alternatively, you can buy any two accessories and get 10% off the total price. Accessories include pillows, dog beds, seat cushions, and more. Deal ends: September 10, 2020View Deal

Sleep Innovations Mattress: was $454 now $386 @ Amazon

Not to be outdone, Amazon is offering some Labor Day mattress deals of its own. The e-tailer has the Sleep Innovations Shiloh Queen Memory Foam Mattress - which averages an impressive four out of five stars from over 4,000 users reviews - on sale for just $386. That's $68 off, making it one of the least-expensive queen-sized mattresses we've seen this summer. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Brentwood Home: $175 off mattresses @ Brentwood Home

For a limited time, you can save $175 on Brentwood Home mattresses via coupon code "NATURE175". Alternative, you can take 20% off its Yoga pillows via coupon "YOGA20", 20% off pet beds via coupon "PETBED20", or 10% off Cypress memory foam mattresses via "CYPRESS10". Deals end: September 8, 2020View Deal

Emma: 30% off everything @ Emma Mattress

Emma is offering one of the best Labor Day mattress sales around. Use coupon "LABORDAY20" to take 30% off sitewide - that includes not just the Emma mattress, but the company's pillow, mattress protector, and more. Emma has also cut 35% off sleep bundles via the same code. Deals ends: September 8, 2020View Deal

Serta iComfort Mattress sale: up to $400 off

Serta's Labor Day mattress sales discounts the company's iComfort mattresses by a smooth $400. Get the base iComfort mattress and save $200. Or purchase an iComfort Mattress with Cooling Max and Pressure Relief upgrades and save $400. After discount, the base iComfort mattress (twin) costs $559. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide @ Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off sitewide in its Labor Day mattress sale. That's great, because T&N mattresses were already among the cheapest quality options you could buy. The sale includes mattresses, pillows, comforters, dog beds, and more. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress from just $315, or sheet sets from $54. Deal ends: September 7, 2020 View Deal

Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest

Through September 14, Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its entire line of mattresses. This Labor Day mattress sale includes the Black, Harmony Lux Diamond, Harmony Lux Carbon, and Hybrid mattress lines. After discount, prices start at $1099. All mattress purchases include a 100-night in-home trial. Deal ends: September 14, 2020View Deal

Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". Plus, get free pillows ($130 value) with any purchase. That's one of the best Labor Day mattress deals we've seen from any mattress company. Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

DreamCloud: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud

Treat yourself to a good night's sleep. DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress with this Labor Day mattress deal. In addition, get luxury sheet sets and mattress protector for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). Deal ends: 11:59pm, September 6, 2020View Deal

Idle Sleep: 20% off sitewide + two free pillows @ Idle Sleep

There's a 20% discount on everything at Idle Sleep right now - or you can choose to add a free adjustable base to any mattress purchase. You'll also get two free pillows. It's one of the best Labor Day mattress deals we've seen from Idle Sleep. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Zoma: $150 off any mattress + two free pillows @ Zoma

Zoma has cut $150 off any mattress in its Labor Day mattress sale. Just add coupon code "LD150" at checkout. You'll also get two free Memory Foam pillows worth $130 added to your order. In addition, adjustable beds are on sale from $770 ($330 off). Deal ends: September 7, 2020View Deal

Nolah: 25% off mattress + two free pillows | 40% off bedding @ Nolah

Nolah has multiple Labor Day mattress deals. The company has taken 25% off mattresses and bundled two free pillows worth $198 with every purchase. There's also a 20% discount on adjustable bases, and 40% off all bedding. The latter sale includes sheet sets and mattress protectors. Deal ends: September 8, 2020View Deal

Labor Day mattress sales — best deals on bedding

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Bundle: was $149 now $96

As part of its Labor Day mattress sales event, Cocoon by Sealy is taking 35% off its Chill Bundle. The Chill Bundle includes 2 DreamFit pillows and a set of DreamFit sheets. After discount, prices starting at just $96. View Deal

Purple sleep bundles: 10% off sitewide

Purple is taking 10% off all bundles during its Labor Day mattress sale. For instance, you can buy two Purple pillows for $196 (was $218) or buy the Purple Duvet with SoftStretch sheets for $187 (was $208). The combos are endless. View Deal

Tempur-Pedic toppers: 40% off all toppers

Tempur-Pedic toppers are removable and washable covers for your mattress. They're mold and dust mite resistant and adapt to your body for a fully customized feel. Each 3-inch topper adds an instant upgrade to your mattress. They're all currently 40% off. View Deal

Vaya pillow 2-pack: 15% off bundles

Vaya is taking 15% off all pillow bundles. For instance, add two Vaya pillows to your cart and you'll pay $102 for the bundle. That's $18 off. Vaya pillows use the company's Foam Blend technology to mold themselves to the curves of your head and shoulders for unbeatable comfort. View Deal

Read more: