2021 U.S. Open live steam: How to watch tennis major online, schedule, draw and channels

The 2021 U.S. Open kicks off the year's last tennis major. From August 30 to September 12, the world's top players will play under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. And after restricting attendance last year, the U.S. Open is open once again to fans in the stands.

2021 U.S. Open dates, times The 2021 U.S. Open live streams begin Monday, August 30.

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN networks via Sling or Fubo.TV, and ESPN Plus.

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The men's draw is missing several big stars, as both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are out with injuries. Defending champ Dominic Thiem is also absent due to a wrist injury.

The main storyline, of course, will be whether No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic passes Nadal and Federer for the most Grand Slam titles in history. He won his 20th major at Wimbledon, tying him with the rivals. And by winning the U.S. Open, he would also complete the calendar year Grand Slam, since he already triumphed at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

On the women's side, Serena Williams continues to be out with the hamstring injury that precluded her involvement in the Olympics. Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka are the favorites in the draw.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2021 U.S. Open live streams online.

How to watch 2021 US Open live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American tennis fans can watch the 2021 U.S. Open on the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app.

ESPN and ESPN2 are available on most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can get them on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV: ESPN and ESPN2 are on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages. Right now, new customers can get it for just $10 for the first month, after which the monthly fee is $35.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

ESPN+ is streaming some of the 2021 U.S. Open action. The sports streaming service costs $6.99 per month or you can save 15% with an annual subscription ($69.99). Another great option is to get it in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99.View Deal

How to watch 2021 US Open live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. and Ireland, the 2021 U.S. Open is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Match play begins Monday, August 30 at 4 p.m. BST.

How to watch 2021 US Open live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can tune into the 2021 U.S. Open on the TSN networks. Coverage starts Monday at 11 a.m. ET on TSN 1.

2021 US Open schedule

The 2021 U.S. Open takes place starting Monday, August 30 with first-round play and continues through the men's final on Sunday, September 12.

Through Wednesday, Sept. 8, ESPN's daily coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET and continue through the day and evening sessions.

ESPN is airing:

Women’s semifinals: Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Women’s championship: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. Men’s semifinals: Friday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Men’s championship: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.

ESPN2 is airing:

Men’s doubles championship: Friday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. Women's doubles championship: Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m.

ESPN3 will carry:

Mixed Doubles championship: Saturday, Sept. 11, at noon.

And ESPN+ will present live hundreds of exclusive matches, including singles, doubles, juniors and wheelchair action with multiple court feeds each day.

2021 US Open draw

The men's draw of the 2021 U.S. Open is headlined by No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who could meet No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the semis. On the bottom half of the draw, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas are set up to clash.

The women's draw is led by No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who may tangle with No. 4 Karolína Plíšková. On the other side, No. 2 Elina Svitolina could face off against No. 3 Naomi Osaka.