2021 Emmy nominations: The full list — and where to stream them

(Image credit: Disney Plus; Netflix; Apple TV Plus)

Congrats to the newly-minted Emmy nominees! The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced this morning and the Television Academy was particularly kind to streaming services. HBO/HBO Max pulled 130 nominations, edging just past Netflix with 129. Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus both scored dozens of nods.

The Emmy nominations announcement was hosted by Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting). In 2020, they made history for being the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year (she nabbed hers for the short-lived Quibi show #FreeRayshawn).

The 2021 Emmys ceremony is currently scheduled to air September 19 on CBS. Cedric the Entertainer will host the ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and feature a limited live audience of nominees and their guests.

Here's the list of the 2021 nominations and where you can stream the nominees.

Outstanding Drama Series

2021 Emmy nominations: The Crown in Outstanding Drama Series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

2021 Emmy nominations: Cobra Kai

(Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

2021 Emmy nominations: Mare of Easttown

(Image credit: HBO)

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

2021 Emmy nominations: Billy Porter in Pose

(Image credit: FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

2021 Emmy nominations: Elisabeth Moss in Handmaid's Tale

(Image credit: Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

2021 Emmy nominations: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

2021 Emmy nominations: Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

(Image credit: The Flight Attendant/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

2021 Emmy nominations: Lin Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

2021 Emmy nominations: Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)
  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (NatGeo | stream on Hulu)
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney Plus)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

2021 Emmy nominations: RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race (Image credit: VH1)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

2021 Emmy nominations : Conan

(Image credit: TBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

  • Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special (multiple networks)
  • Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
  • The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
  • The Oscars (ABC)
  • The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (Pre-recorded)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
  • O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
  • Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-5 on Hulu)
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
  • Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
  • Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
  • Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney Plus)
  • Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
  • Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)
  • Charles Dance, The Crown (Netflix)
  • Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
  • Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
  • Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

  • Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
  • RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1 | seasons 1-6 on Hulu)
  • Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC | some seasons on Hulu)
  • Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef (Bravo | seasons 1-16 on Hulu)
