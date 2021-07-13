2021 Emmy nominations: The full list — and where to stream them

Congrats to the newly-minted Emmy nominees! The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced this morning and the Television Academy was particularly kind to streaming services. HBO/HBO Max pulled 130 nominations, edging just past Netflix with 129. Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus both scored dozens of nods.

The Emmy nominations announcement was hosted by Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting). In 2020, they made history for being the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year (she nabbed hers for the short-lived Quibi show #FreeRayshawn).

The 2021 Emmys ceremony is currently scheduled to air September 19 on CBS. Cedric the Entertainer will host the ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and feature a limited live audience of nominees and their guests.

Here's the list of the 2021 nominations and where you can stream the nominees.

Outstanding Drama Series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

(Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

(Image credit: HBO)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

(HBO) Mare of Easttown (HBO)

(HBO) The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

(Netflix) The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

(Amazon Prime Video) WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Hulu)

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

(HBO) Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX | seasons 1-2 on Netflix)

(FX | seasons 1-2 on Netflix) Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: Apple)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: The Flight Attendant/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

(HBO) Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (NatGeo | stream on Hulu)

(NatGeo | stream on Hulu) Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

(Netflix) Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race (Image credit: VH1)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

(Image credit: TBS)

Conan (TBS)

(TBS) The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

(Comedy Central) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC | current season on Hulu)

(ABC | current season on Hulu) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

(HBO) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

(HBO) Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special (multiple networks)

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (Pre-recorded)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

(HBO) Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

(Netflix) Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

(HBO) Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

(HBO) Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

(Netflix) Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

(HBO) Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

(HBO) Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) Charles Dance, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Timothy Olyphant, The Mandaloria n (Disney Plus)

n (Disney Plus) Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

(HBO) Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Sophie Okonedo, Ratched (Netflix)

(Netflix) Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-4 on Hulu)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program