2020 WWE Elimination Chamber live stream: Start time, new match, watch online

Right now, the Elimination Chamber live stream begins, and this card features a recent addition that I'm personally super-amped for. Yes, we're getting Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak. And if that match doesn't catch your eye at first glance, give it a chance (trust me).

WWE Elimination Chamber live stream start time The Elimination Chamber PPV starts at 7 p.m. Eastern | 4 p.m. Pacific | midnight GMT.

The kickoff began at 6 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Pacific).

Even though the major singles Elimination Chamber match feels like it has a foregone conclusion, there's enough interesting matchups here to keep our WWE Network subscriptions alive.

The other biggest potential show-stealer on the card is a No Disqualification Match between Aleister Black and AJ Styles. Will uncle Allen stay strong on his way towards a big scrap at WrestleMania against the Undertaker? I'm pulling for Aleister Black to give AJ a bit of the Black Mass. Taker himself could interfere.

And, yes, it doesn't take a Wrestling Genius like Kassius Ohno to know that Shayna Baszler is a proverbial lock for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of this battle goes on to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, and while I'd love to see Asuka beat Becky on the grandest stage, the story is pushing in the direction of the Queen of Spades.

Oh, and don't forget the crazy 6-team Elimination Chamber match where The Miz and John Morrison are defending against the Usos, Heavy Machinery, The New Day, Lucha House Party and RooDolph (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler's unofficial name). This match matters more for Otis getting his revenge on Dolph Ziggler as it does for anything else.

WWE Elimination Chamber PPV card

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (Winner faces Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania): Natalya vs Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler vs Asuka vs Ruby Riott vs Sarah Logan

vs Asuka vs Ruby Riott vs Sarah Logan Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn (3-on-1 Handicap Match)

vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn (3-on-1 Handicap Match) SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: The New Day vs The Usos vs Heavy Machinery vs Lucha House Party vs Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

vs Heavy Machinery vs Lucha House Party vs Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (No Disqualification Match)

vs. AJ Styles (No Disqualification Match) Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

vs. Humberto Carrillo Drew Gulak vs. Daniel Bryan

Our picks are marked in bold.

WWE Elimination Chamber live streams via the WWE Network

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch Elimination Chamber. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal PPV (though it's rumored that WWE will put WrestleMania on a different service, such as ESPN Plus).View Deal

