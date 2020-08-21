2020 Western & Southern Open live stream: TV channel, start time and more

Western & Southern Open cheat sheet (ALL TIMES ET) The Men's & Women's First Round play of the Western & Southern Open begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 22 - 23).

On Monday (Aug. 24) sees the Singles Second Round, starting at 11 a.m..

On Tuesday, you'll need two screens, as the Singles Round of 16 (ESPN) airs opposite the Doubles Round of 16 (Tennis Channel).

Wednesday also has overlapping coverage, with the Doubles Quarterfinals (Tennis Channel) airing opposite the Singles Quarterfinals (ESPN2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), before the second set of Singles Quarterfinals coverage airs at 7 p.m. on the Tennis Channel.

Thursday has the Singles Semifinals on ESPN2 starting at 11 a.m., and the Doubles Semifinals on Tennis Channel starting at 12 p.m..

Lastly, on Friday, the Singles Finals begin on ESPN2 at 2 p.m., and the Doubles Finals also start at 2 p.m. on Tennis Channel.

The 2020 Western & Southern Open live streams are almost here, and look to bring the best and brightest ATP pros on the court back to our TVs. And unlike past W&S Opens, this year's events are taking place in New York's USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, rather than Cincinnati.

As of this moment, we're to expect Novak Djokovic and Russia's defending champion Daniil Medvedev to headline the men's side, and Serena Williams to be joined by the likes of Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin.

The 61 best Netflix shows

Here's what's new on Netflix -- the Sept. 2020 schedule is here

Djokovic knows the Flushing Meadows, NY venue well, having won three US Open titles there in the past. He'll have his hands full, though, with the likes of top-ranked ATP stars such as David Goffin (BEL, 10th ranked) Dominic Thiem (AUT, 3rd ranked), Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE, 6th ranked), Alexander Zverev (GER, 7th ranked) and Matteo Berrettini (ITA, 8th ranked).

Meanwhile, the women's ranks have 3 of the top ATP-ranked pros, with Karolina Pliskova (CZE, 3rd ranked) and the USA's Sofia Kenin (4th ranked) and Serena (9th ranked).

Here's everything you need to watch a 2020 Western & Southern Open live stream:

How to watch the 2020 Western & Southern Open live streams with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Red Sox vs Yankees. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Western & Southern Open live streams in the US

Americans' best bet for comprehensive Western & Southern Open live streams is go with Sling TV. You get ESPN2 on the Sling Orange package, and Tennis Channel is included in the Sports Extra package, which total to $40 per month ($30 for Orange, $10 for Sports Extra).

Sling TV is one of the best streaming services not just for its low barrier of entry (while FuboTV starts at $60 per month) but sheer customization.

For the Western & Southern Open, get the $40 package of Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra for Tennis Channel and ESPN2.View Deal

Western & Southern Open live streams in the UK

The U.K. will watch the 2020 Western & Southern Open on Amazon Prime Video, which means you get it already if you're a Prime member. Neat, huh?

Amazon Prime Video has more than just the Western & Southern Open. You'll also want to watch Fleabag, and recent critically beloved films including The Farewell and Lady Bird, the jaw-dropping horror film Midsommar and many Amazon originals including Hunters and Good Omens. View Deal

Western & Southern Open live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll need TSN to get your fix of Western & Southern Open live streams.

On Saturday (Aug. 22) at 11 a.m., you'll see Day 1's Early Round Coverage on TSN5.

Day 2 is covered on TSN4 on Sunday (Aug. 23) at 11 a.m..

Day 3 is on TSN2 and TSN3 at 11 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 24).

The Round of 16 is on TSN1 and TSN2 on Tuesday (Aug. 25) at 11 a.m..

Quarterfinals play is on TSN5 on Wednesday (Aug. 26) at 1 p.m.

Semifinals action is on TSN2 on Thursday (Aug. 27) starting at 11 a.m..

Western & Southern Open finals begin at 2 p.m. on TSN2 on Friday, Aug. 28.

You can get TSN on most pay TV services, or buy it outright as a standalone package.