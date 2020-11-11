2020 Masters live stream: Tee times, schedule, channel and more

2020 Masters schedule, start times The 2020 Masters golf tournament takes place Thursday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 15. Round 1 online coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access. TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The battle for the green jacket is about to get underway with the 2020 Masters live stream. As usual, the fabled golf tournament is set at the Augusta National Golf Club every year. This year, however, the Masters is taking place in November, rather than April, due to the pandemic.

Despite the delay, the 2020 Masters tournament boasts a stacked field of 92 of the world's best golf players. The lineup includes last year's winner, Tiger Woods, as well as U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

While the Masters is happening late this year, one thing hasn't changed: Augusta should prove to be a tough course for even these golfers. Only one will emerge from the rough to put on the coveted green jacket.

Woods is a contender to defend his title and become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters since he did it in 2001 and 2002. The favorite is U.S. Open winner DeChambeau is a power hitter who has only gotten better since his Masters play in 2019.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2020 Masters live stream.

How to watch 2020 Masters live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the 2020 Masters golf tournament live stream from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch the 2020 Masters live stream in the US

In the U.S., the 2020 Masters golf tournament is airing daily starting Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, September 15. The coverage for Round 1 and 2 begins at 7:30 a.m. ET, while Round 3 coverage starts at 9 a.m. and final Round 4 coverage tees off at 8 a.m.

The 2020 Masters golf tournament is airing on ESPN and CBS.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can watch the 2020 Masters via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, and AT&T TV Now.

The best option for watching the 2020 Masters is Fubo TV, which is $65 per month for more than 117 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup. Another great option is CBS All Access ($5.99 a month) which is streaming both early and regular coverage.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out this streaming service. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks, including CBS, as well as sports-focused channels like ESPN and the Golf Channel.View Deal

CBS All Access is offering a free one-week trial to check out the streaming service. You can watch the entirety of the 2020 Masters tournament, including early round coverage as well as the final day.View Deal

2020 Masters golf live streams in the UK

British golf lovers can watch the 2020 Masters on Sky Sports Golf or online via the SkyGo app. Get a special Sky Sports golf offer for £10.

Round 1 and 2 coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. BST, Round 3 at 2 p.m. and Round 4 at 1 p.m.

2020 Masters golf live stream in Canada

Canadians can get all the US Open golf action on TSN and the TSN app.

2020 Masters golf live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2020 US Open golf tournament on 9 Gem (free), FoxSports (with package) or Kayo Sports.

Sign up for the Kayo Sports Basic Package and stream the tournament live starting at 5 a.m. AEDT.

2020 Masters schedule

Here's the schedule for coverage of the 2020 Masters golf tournament tee times.

Round 1 (Thursday, Nov. 12)

Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access

TV: 1 to 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 (Friday, Nov. 13)

Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access

TV: 1 to 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 (Saturday, Nov. 14)

Live stream: 10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access

TV: 1 to 5 p.m. on CBS

Round 4 (Sunday, Nov. 15)

Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access

TV: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

2020 Masters tee times and pairings

Here are the pairings and tee times for Round 1 on Thursday:

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan

7:11 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

7:22 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel

7:33 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

7:44 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

7:55 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos

8:06 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

8:17 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

11:05 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen

11:16 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein

11:27 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

11:38 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

11:49 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

12:00 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

12:11 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

12:22 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Victor Perez, Brendon Todd

Tee No. 10

7:00 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin

7:11 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

7:22 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

7:33 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

7:44 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

7:55 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

8:06 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

8:17 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

11:05 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

11:16 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Ben An

11:27 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

11:38 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

11:49 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

12:11 p.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue