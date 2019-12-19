Heads up, procrastinators. December 24 is just days away, which means now is the ideal time to snag any last-minute deals for your holiday shopping list.

As we've seen in the past, multiple retailers are offering free expedited shipping on a variety of last-minute deals, so if you purchase something online today, it'll arrive at your doorstep within 24 or 48 hours. That means you'll be able to enjoy the coming weekend instead of spending it in a crammed retail store looking for last-minute deals.

From Amazon to Walmart, we're rounding up the best last-minute deals you can still get before Christmas with gifts spanning various categories and budgets.

Computers and Tablets

XPS 13 (9380): was $1,368 now $849 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops of 2019. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $849.99. That's $519 off one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration. It packs a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

XPS 13 (7390): was $949 now $899 @ Dell

The XPS 13 (7390) is Dell's latest ultraportable packing a 10th-gen Intel CPU. All models are from $50 to $350 off and you can use coupon "50OFF499" to take an extra $50 off orders of $499 or more. After coupon, the base model drops to $899.99.View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $249 @ Walmart

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a current-gen Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It packs a 1366 x 768 LCD, which we normally wouldn't recommend, but it's now $20 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday. It makes for a great starter laptop.View Deal

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Get six months for $45 @ Walmart

This killer Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you six months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $45, for a half-off discount.View Deal

Samsung 32" Curved Gaming LCD: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch C32F39M gaming monitor gives you a curved 1080p screen made for gaming. It comes with built-in speakers and a remote control. It's $100 off and at an all-time price low. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $55 @ Walmart

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Snag one now for $15 off its normal price. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Bundle: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you a 1TB game console and three games for less than $150. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. Own it now for $50 off its regular price. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Fallen Order is a visual spectacle. From its silky-smooth water effects to the glowing hot trail of destruction left by a lightsaber, this Star Wars game offers stylish combat and a complex story. The Xbox and PS4 versions are each $39. View Deal

Oculus Go (32GB): was $199 now $129 @ Oculus

The Oculus Go is Oculus' first all-in-one VR headset. It comes with a handheld controller and 32GB of onboard storage. The headset is compatible with most of the content in the Oculus library. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Oculus Quest w/ Star Wars: was $430 now $399 @ Oculus

The Oculus Quest is an all-in-one headset that delivers a high-end VR experience without tethering you to a PC or laptop. Currently, you can get it with all three Episodes of Vader Immortal for $399 ($29 off). View Deal

Headphones and Audio

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours with their charging case). Best Buy offers the same price.View Deal

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling performance for music and calls and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. Save $50 right now.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your coat pocket, yet delivers impressively strong audio. It's an excellent stocking stuffer and now at its lowest price ever. Walmart offers the same price. View Deal

Smart Devices and Wearables

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $25 @ Walmart

Walmart has the compact Google Home Mini smart speaker for just $25. The Google Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Target

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch in one device. You get heart rate notifications, workout detection, phone calls, Apple Music and Siri support and a lot more for a low price. The GPS/42mm model is also on sale for $209.99 ($20 off). View Deal

Kitchen

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $28 now $15 @ Amazon

Be your own barista with the discounted Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $28, it's now discounted down to just $15.99, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: was $229 now $179 @ Walmart

The 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi is an all-in-one pressure cooker and air fryer. It lets you cook one-pot meals 70% faster than traditional methods and it also lets you enjoy fried foods with 75% less fat than standard frying methods. It's $50 off. View Deal

