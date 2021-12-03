10 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more

‘Tis the season for holiday romances, Oscar contenders and the end of fan-favorite series. This weekend brings a sleighful of new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more streaming services.

The lineup is led by The Power of the Dog, featuring a killer cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. The Jane Campion-directed Western is getting a ton of Oscar buzz. The weekend also sees the final chapters of two very different series, the Spanish drama Money Heist and the acclaimed cringe comedy Pen15.

And since this is the first weekend in December, holiday rom-coms are coming out in full force. Single All the Way features a gay couple, while Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is a sequel to the cancelled NBC show.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Jane Campion’s intense Western is already being hailed as a potential Oscar best picture nominee and maybe even winner. Set in 1925 Montana, the story centers on two wealthy ranch-owning brothers. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) is cruel and volatile, the epitome of the macho cowboy. Kind, gentle George (Jesse Plemons) marries a widow, Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and sends her son Peter (Kodi Smith-McPhee) to college to study medicine.

By the time Peter returns for summer break, his mother has become an alcoholic due to the constant belittling she receives from Phil. Her drinking worsens as Peter starts spending more time with Phil, who teaches the young man how to braid a lasso out of rawhide. Their growing closeness takes an unexpected turn and reveals new depths to both Peter and Phil. The Power of the Dog’s excellent performances are matched by stunning visuals and a nearly overwhelming score from Jonny Greenwood.

Streaming now on Netflix

Pen15 season 2, part 2 (Hulu)

Maya and Anna can’t wait to leave middle school, but we wish they could stay there forever. Alas, their adolescent adventures on Pen15 are coming to an end, as the comedy’s creators and stars, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, have decided not to move forward beyond this season. It seems Pen15 is a victim of the pandemic; Erskine and Konkle have openly talked about the difficulties of filming during the last two years.

Part 2 of the second season arrives over a year after the first installment of episodes (not counting this summer’s animated “Jacuzzi” special). The 13-year-old girls face more awkward, angst-filled situations that arise from older boyfriends, a visiting younger cousin and the funeral of a dead relative. Anna is still dealing with her parents’ divorce, while Maya contemplates running away. They’re growing up so fast, yet so slow, and we love to see every cringey moment of it.

Streaming now on Hulu

Money Heist season 5, part 2 (Netflix)

The heist is over. The final chapter of the Spanish drama wraps up the action-packed rollercoaster ride. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his crew have lost yet another of their own, after Tokyo sacrificed herself. Disgraced police inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) has just given birth, but could still betray her tenuous alliance with the Professor.

Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) and the police look ready to storm the bank, so the heist team is running out of time to find a way to escape. Berlin’s son Rafael could be the wildcard that gets them out of this impossible situation. Or perhaps the Professor persuades yet another person from the other side to join his cause. However this stalemate ends, it will likely be explosive — literally.

Streaming now on Netflix

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

It’s truly a Christmas miracle. After NBC canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the Roku Channel stepped in to save it by ordering a holiday movie. And who knows, if it’s successful, maybe we’ll get more singing and dancing in the future.

Zoey (Jane Levy) and her family are facing their first Christmas after the death of her father. While her mother (Mary Steenburgen) and brother (Andrew Leeds) don’t feel much like celebrating, Zoey tries to rally them to get into the Christmas spirit. Her boyfriend Max (Skylar Astin) has suddenly acquired the same power as Zoey — he can hear people sing their heart songs. This time, they are all holiday songs. Soon, he realizes what a burden this “gift” really is and develops a new respect for what Zoey has had to go through.

Streaming on The Roku Channel

Lost in Space season 3 (Netflix)

The Robinson family’s adventure comes to a thrilling conclusion in this third and final season. The space saga, a new take on the 1965 television series of the same name, follows the Robinsons after they crash land on a planet.

Season 3 picks up with the family split up and the kids separated from their parents. Judy (played by Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), Will (Maxwell Jenkins) and the Robot (Brian Steele in a robot suit) must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation. They also must find a way back to their parents. Along the way, secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.

Streaming now on Netflix

Single All the Way (Netflix)

Don your gay apparel, because Netflix finally has its first Christmas movie with a gay romance. Peter (Michael Urie) is perpetually single, which is a bummer when he goes home for the holidays. He convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to be his plus-one, so his mother (Kathy Najimy), Aunt Sandy (Jennifer Coolidge) and family will stop pestering him about his love life.

During the visit, his mom sets Peter up with her hot spin instructor James (Luke Macfarlane). The blind date makes Nick a little jealous and gets Peter wondering about whether to turn their friendship into something more.

Streaming now on Netflix

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues (Apple TV Plus)

The Queen of Christmas is back to spread more joy. Mariah Carey teams up with Apple agin to follow up on last year’s Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. The new holiday event will feature the first performance of her recent holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin.

She’ll also sing past festive favorites like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Plus, Carey and her 10-year-old twins will sit down with Apple Music’s Zach Lowe to talk about their holiday traditions and memories.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Harlem (Amazon Prime Video)

Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver brings her sharp comedic observations about Black women to her new creation, Harlem. The new series follows four stylish and ambitious girlfriends living in the titular New York City neighborhood, otherwise known as the Mecca of Black culture.

Camille (Meagan Good) is an anthropology professor at Columbia who has extensive knowledge of dating norms in many cultures, but has a hard time in her own love life. Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is a queer dating app creator who prefers to be elusive. Fashion designer Quinn (Grace Byers) has a trust fund and a desire to do good. She lets Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) stay with her rent-free while pursuing a career in singing and acting.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Disney Plus)

Jeff Kinney’s bestselling books are beloved by kids the world over. Disney Plus adapts the first installment into an animated film, with a screenplay written by Kinney himself. It chronicles the adventures of Greg Heffley, a scrawny but ambitious middle schooler with an active imagination.

His best friend Rowley somehow coasts through life with ease, but Greg has a harder time fitting in. As he fills his journal with tales of his hilarious, often disastrous hijinks, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and stand up for what’s right.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 4 (Netflix)

This time of year is all about treats, from cookies for Santa to traditional panettone to . And The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is here to give us all the goodies we are craving.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return as judges, with Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding and Tom Allen serving as hosts. In the first episode, the white tent welcomes Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter from 2019, Ruby Bhogal from 2018, and James Hillery from 2017. They will be making Christmas-themed concoctions. The second episode features New Year’s-themed baking and brings back ​​Nancy Birtwhistle from 2014, Dr. Rahul Mandal from 2018, and Henry Bird and Helena Garcia from 2019.

Streaming now on Netflix

Oh and if you want something truly silly this weekend, check out the WWE NXT WarGames 2021 live stream.