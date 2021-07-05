10 best Fourth of July mattress sales we've reviewed and recommend

There are plenty of 4th of July mattress sales to choose from this holiday. However, if you want a quality mattress at a fraction of its cost, we're rounding up the best deals on beds featured in our best mattress guide.

These are the mattress deals you absolutely can't miss on beds we've slept on, reviewed, and fully recommend. When shopping for a new mattress, you'll want to spend as much as you can afford. However, we understand that everyone has different price thresholds, so we're making recommendations on mattresses of all different price points.

If you don't need a new mattress, we've also picked some of the best mattress sales on bedding, mattress toppers, and pillows that we have reviewed or personally own. Remember, these will be the last deals you'll see till Labor Day, so check out our guide to the holiday's best mattress discounts.

Our 4th of July mattress sale picks

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Our favorite mattress: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. We love it because we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to those five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,298). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $450 now $405 @ T&N

Best budget pick: Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is perfect for anyone who needs a new mattress, but can't afford to spend too much. In our review, we found it has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. It's also great for couples, because its adaptive foam will keep you stable even if your partner tosses and turns all night. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $405 (was $450), whereas the queen size is $625 (was $695).View Deal

Saatva: $200 off orders of $985 @ Saatva

Hotel luxury for less: The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress without the luxury price tag. In our review, we found it to be the most comfortable mattress we've tested. It's also highly customizable; you can get it in soft, medium, or firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off orders of $985 or more. That ties their Black Friday sale. After discount, the twin XL costs $849 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,499).View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Best for summer heat: Sumer heatwaves are upon us and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. This 4th of July mattress sale knocks the twin size down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,299). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Avocado Green Mattress: was $999 now $899 @ Avocado

Best organic pick: Avocado mattresses come with outstanding green credentials. The company's mattresses are all made from non-toxic, organic materials. While many mattress companies offer at least one organic mattress, Avocado is our favorite. The high-quality hybrid mattress offers a luxurious, gentle-but-firm sleeping experience and we like that it doesn't get too hot. As part of its 4th of July mattress sale — you can use coupon code "SLEEPFREE" to take $100 off the Avocado Green Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,399 (was $1,499).View Deal

GhostBed Luxe: was $1,795 now $1,202 @ GhostBed

Get 2 free pillows: Ghostbed calls the Luxe the "coolest bed in the world" and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. It's a great option for anyone who overheats at night. Use exclusive coupon code "FUTURE33" to drop the twin price to $1,202 (was $1,795), whereas the queen costs $1,504 (was $2,245). The coupon can be used on any mattress, but the Luxe is our top pick. View Deal

Purple Mattress: up to $350 off mattress bundles @ Purple

Best innovative mattress: Purple is taking up to $150 off its entire mattress collection. Purchase a Premium Sleep Bundle with your mattress to save an extra $200 off for a combined $350 off. You'll find the largest savings on the Hybrid Premier model, but free accessories of varying values are all included across Purple's entire range. The full $350 off discount is achieved by upgrading some of your pillows or mattress protectors to more premium offerings, though you can mix and match for the perfect bundle. After discount, the Purple mattress queen is $1,099 (was $1,199). Add the Premium Sleep Bundle for $316 (normally $516) and you'll save an extra $200 off, for a combined $300 off. View Deal

Allswell Mattress: was $375 now $318 @ Allswell

Best budget hybrid: The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress made from memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Allswell is backed by Walmart and its motto is to deliver comfort at an affordable price. Use coupon "FUTURE15" to take 15% off all mattresses. After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress (twin) for $225.25 (was $265), whereas the queen costs $318.75 (was $375). It's one of the best cheap mattress sales you'll find. View Deal

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud

Free $399 gift set: If an all-foam mattress isn't for you, then you'll like the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress. The 14-inch mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed and it features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. As part of its official 4th of July mattress sales — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $699 (was $1,198) or the queen for $999 (was $1,598). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.View Deal

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: As part of its 4th of July mattress sale, Helix is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "JULY4100" ($100 off $600+); "JULY4150" ($150 off $1,250+); or "JULY4200" ($200 off $1,750+). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $599 or the queen for $999 via the above codes. The hybrid mattress is made of memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. View Deal

Bedding

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $179 @ Tempur-Pedic

Editor's Choice: Don't need a new mattress? Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. Currently on sale for just $179, it's at its lowest price ever. It's an excellent 4th of July mattress sale for those who don't need a new bed. View Deal

Layla Kapok Pillow: buy one, get one 50% off @ Layla

Layla's 4th of July mattress sale includes its excellent line of pillows. The Kapok pillow features a copper-woven outer cover that's soft, cool, and great at keeping allergens away. Its inner fill is a blend of reactive memory foam and lightweight Kapok fibers, which are airier and softer than cotton or wool. Normally priced at $199 for a set of two, you can now get two for just $148.50. View Deal