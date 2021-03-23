Wondering how to update Sony TV software? Yes, in the era of smart TVs, you’ll need to keep your set’s software up to date if you want to have the latest apps, features and privacy settings.

Though you don’t have to run updates as soon as they become available, it’s important to update Sony TV software — or any of the best TVs, for that matter — regularly so that security patches can protect your home network.

Sometimes updates will install automatically, but you can also search for and run an update on your Sony TV at your convenience. You can also designate your Sony TV to send you push notifications when a new update becomes available.

If you received a message about a software update on your Sony TV, follow the steps below to complete the update. You can also use these steps to check that your software is up to date if you’re unsure.

To update Sony TV software, you’ll first need to have your set connected to Wi-Fi and powered on. Check our guide on how to set up your Sony Android TV if you’re in need of assistance.

1. Select Settings, or the gear icon, to open the settings menu.

2. Select Device Preferences from the settings menu.

3. Select About from the Device Preferences menu.

4. Select System software update.

5. Select Software update again to check for an available software update.

6. Confirm the software update if it’s available. If it is not, your TV will tell you your software is up to date.

7. Toggle on Automatically check for update so your TV will send you a push notification whenever a Sony TV software update is available.