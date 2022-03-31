Wondering how to turn off your Samsung Galaxy S22? It’s not as intuitive of a process as you might hope. Gone are the days of simply turning your phone off with the power button alone, since most voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri are tied to it. But don’t worry, it’s a really easy process.

Turning off — or even rebooting — your phone is an essential function. Like most electronics, it can be beneficial to power down your device from time to time. However, the power button on most phones nowadays won’t actually turn off your device with a long press. You’ll either put your phone to sleep if you don’t hold it long enough, or you’ll more likely activate the useful but sometimes pesky voice assistants. In the Galaxy S22’s case, it’s the ever-annoying Bixby.

The default setting on the Samsung Galaxy S22 requires you to power down the device using one of two sequences. Here in this guide, we will detail those two options available, which, out of the box, don’t require you to change any settings.

How to turn off Samsung Galaxy S22

1. Press and hold both the power and volume down buttons until the power menu appears.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. You will see three options on this menu, select the ‘Power off’ icon located at the top.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap ‘Power off’ once more to confirm that you want to shut down the device.

There’s also another way to switch off the device from the Quick Settings screen.

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Swipe down a second time and press the ‘power’ icon in the top right corner next to the search icon.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. You will see three options on this menu, select the ‘Power off’ option located at the top.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap ‘Power off’ once more to confirm that you want to shut down the device.

More Android tips

Android is a powerful operating system with many features, but we can help guide you through some of the things you might not know how to do.

For instance, we've also got guides on how to take a screenshot on Android and how to take a scrolling screenshot in Android 12, plus how to change keyboard on Android.

On the apps front, we can show you how to delete apps on Android, and how to update Android apps, while how to clear Android cache could also be useful.

Other options include how to record a call on Android and how to scan a QR code on Android, while how to backup and restore text messages on Android should be of use to everyone.