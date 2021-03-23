If you’re searching for how to set up your Sony Android TV, look no further. Getting a new TV holds a myriad of benefits — improved audio, slicker interface, the latest smart home features and more. But there are certain steps you’ll need to take for the Android TV setup process before you can take advantage of your entertainment upgrades.

The Sony 2020 TVs are powered by Android TV, the Google-based smart TV platform that integrates your set with the best Google Home compatible devices and puts the best Google Assistant skills at your disposal.

With built-in Chromecast, hands-free controls and thousands of apps to choose from, it’s no wonder you’re motivated to set up your Sony Android TV the proper way.

Android TV setup: Set up Sony Bravia TV and other Sony TVs

Android TV setup is a rather straightforward affair, but we’ve detailed it below so you’ll be catching your favorite shows and movies in no time. Knowing how to connect your Sony smart TV to Wi-Fi will prepare you for a majority of the process, but there are few additional steps you’ll want to take for making the most of your new Sony set.

You’ve got your TV out of the box and powered on, so it’s time to set up your Sony Android TV.

1. Select your language preference from the Welcome page.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Decide whether you want to set up your TV with your Android phone. A perk of Android TVs for Android smartphone users is that your phone can quickly transfer your network settings and Google account to your TV with Quick Setup. Select Skip if you do not have an Android phone or want to continue with the manual set up instructions.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Select your W-Fi network name and enter your password, or select Skip. You can connect your Sony smart TV to Wi-Fi at any time. See below for steps on how to run the Sony smart TV Wi-Fi setup process.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Select Accept on the Terms of Service page.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Select Yes or No to decide whether you want to let Google use your TV location to personalize your experience with local programming. The choice is yours.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Select Yes or No to decide whether you want to send feedback to improve Android TV. Again, the choice is yours.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Follow Sony’s steps to walk you through your new TV. Once you’ve clicked through the introduction, a brief clip will lead you to a secondary setup menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. Select your region.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. Scroll down to review the Sony Bravia privacy policy. When you’ve scrolled to the end you’ll be able to consent to Sony using your TV data. Select which of the items you agree to, Agree to all, or proceed without granting consent.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Agree or deny voice recognition if you connected your TV to Wi-Fi earlier. Select Next if you have not connected your TV to Wi-Fi yet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

11. Select the ways you receive channels, whether that’s through a satellite box via HDMI or antenna via a built-in tuner. You can also skip to step 13 if you don’t have cable.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

12. To set up cable: Hook up your cable to your set if you haven’t already. You can opt to set up your Sony TV remote so that it controls your cable channels now. Power on your cable box and select the input which you want to assign to cable. Enter your zip code and select your service provider. Point your remote at the cable box, select Prog Up, and confirm whether you see the channel change. Do the same for Menu and changing channels.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

13. Select the peripheral devices you would like to set up with your TV. This can include your cable box, soundbar, Blu-Ray player and more.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

14. Select whether your TV is standing on its feet or mounted to a wall for audio tuning.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

15. Run or skip Acoustic auto calibration. This will optimize your TV’s sound for the space it’s in, so we recommend running calibration and selecting Allow. But beware, a series of sounds will play and could startle you. Skip to step 17 if you do not want to set up Acoustic auto calibration.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

16. Sit wherever you will normally sit to watch TV and select Start to begin calibration. Select Next when the calibration is complete.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

17. Select Done to finish.

You’ve successfully set up your Sony Android TV. See our guide on how to set up Google Assistant on Sony Android TV to get started with smart home features, as well as instructions on how to install and remove Sony TV apps.

Keep reading to connect your Sony smart TV Wi-Fi if you skipped that step during set up.

How to connect your Sony smart TV to Wi-Fi

The Sony smart TV Wi-Fi setup process isn’t tedious as long as you know your network name and password.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Select settings, or the gear icon, to open your settings menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Select Network & Internet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Toggle on Wi-Fi. Your TV will search for available networks.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Select your network from the list of available networks.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Enter your password and select the enter key to complete connecting your Sony smart TV to Wi-Fi.