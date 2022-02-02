Netflix is finally letting you clean up your Continue Watching row — here's how you do it

Netflix is finally allowing users to manually remove TV shows and movies from the Continue Watching row.

Confirmed via an official blog post , this upgrade has been announced for all devices, including desktop, mobile and Smart TVs, and is rolling out right now. This new feature might seem like a small addition, but it’s a long-requested one that is sure to please many Netflix users.

If your Continue Watching row is filled with TV shows that you gave up on after a few episodes, or half-watched movies that a friend or family member started watching on your account, this upgrade finally lets you clean up your Netflix homepage. It can also be used to remove guilty pleasures like the new season of Love is Blind from being visible to all — we’re not judging, promise.

Removing a show or movie from your Continue Watching row is extremely straightforward. First, select the card you want to remove from your Continue Watching list, then scroll down to the “Remove from Continue Watching” option to delete it. If you accidentally remove something you’re still working through, clicking the option a second time will undo the removal. It’s that simple.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This new feature is another example of Netflix UI’s being streets ahead of the competition when it comes to useability. Compared to services such as Disney Plus and HBO Max, the Netflix app is comfortably the most intuitive and user-friendly. This new addition just adds another layer of customization that its rivals can't currently match.

It’s already been a strong start to the new year at Netflix. If you’re considering canceling Netflix in 2022, new series like the zombie high school drama All of Us Are Dead and the ludicrously titled dark comedy The Girl in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window offer compelling reasons to stick around. And if you're looking for more little tips on how to get the most from your account, you might also want to check out our Netflix hidden features and Netflix money-saving tips articles.